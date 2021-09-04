POST-GAME REPORT:  Boardman at Jackson 

Week three of Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat in association with Medliminal is another game that came down to the final minute.
Jackson running back Brenden Craig is having a legendary senior season. Craig took the ball and bolted 64 yards down the left sideline for the Polar Bears' opening touchdown. He put on a show Friday night and finished with 196 yards on 28 carries and two total touchdowns. Quarterback Hunter Geissinger found a late rhythm going 6-for-16, 78 yards and a passing touchdown to Craig.
On the other side, Boardman talent was on full display in the first half as senior wide receiver Cam Thompson made an ESPN-worthy one-handed catch on Boardman's opening drive. Thompson finished his spectacular night with three catches and 95 yards. Quarterback Anthony Hightower was efficient all night going 7-for-12, 118 yards and a touchdown. The Spartans played without football star and Purdue-commit quarterback Terence Thomas. During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season at Boardman, Thomas accounted for a total of 1,162 all-purpose yards with 17 total touchdowns.
In the second half, the Polar Bears' defense took over the game, anchored by outstanding linebackers Griffin McKinney and Ben Holzopfel. The duo held explosive Boardman quarterback Anthony Hightower to 13 yards on 9 carries. This win helped the Polar Bears start 3-0 for the first time in five seasons with a season-defining game on tap next weekend vs. undefeated Green. Boardman is now 2-1 and will host Howland at Home.
Where will we be next week? You decide. Here are the match-ups:
