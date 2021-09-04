POST-GAME REPORT:  Boardman at Jackson 

On the other side, Boardman talent was on full display in the first half as senior wide receiver Cam Thompson made an ESPN-worthy one-handed catch on Boardman's opening drive. Thompson finished his spectacular night with three catches and 95 yards. Quarterback Anthony Hightower was efficient all night going 7-for-12, 118 yards and a touchdown. The Spartans played without football star and Purdue-commit quarterback Terence Thomas. During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season at Boardman, Thomas accounted for a total of 1,162 all-purpose yards with 17 total touchdowns.