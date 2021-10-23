POST-GAME REPORT:  Olmsted Falls at Berea-Midpark

The Olmsted Falls Bulldogs came out on top with a huge SWC Conference win as they beat the Berea-Midpark Titans, 63-49. It was an offensive shootout for both teams as the game consisted of a total of 826 yards. Both teams traded possessions with touchdowns up until a kickoff return fumble for Berea allowed for Olmsted Falls to take advantage of the game. Two Berea turnovers late in the second quarter allowed for the Bulldogs to rack up 22 points in just six minutes as they went into the second half up 42-21.