POST-GAME REPORT:  Olmsted Falls at Berea-Midpark

Week 10 of Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat, in association with Medliminal, finished the regular season with the Berea-Midpark Titans hosting the Olmsted Falls Bulldogs on Friday night.
The Olmsted Falls Bulldogs came out on top with a huge SWC Conference win as they beat the Berea-Midpark Titans, 63-49. It was an offensive shootout for both teams as the game consisted of a total of 826 yards. Both teams traded possessions with touchdowns up until a kickoff return fumble for Berea allowed for Olmsted Falls to take advantage of the game. Two Berea turnovers late in the second quarter allowed for the Bulldogs to rack up 22 points in just six minutes as they went into the second half up 42-21.
Olmsted Falls star junior running back, Rocco Conti had already accounted for five of his seven touchdowns in the first half, as the Bulldogs relied on their run game, only throwing the ball three times in the game. The Titan defense had no answer for Olmsted Falls, giving up a total of 414 yards on the ground.
Berea-Midpark was led by senior quarterback, Luke Devins, as he accounted for a total of four touchdowns including two to his star receiver, Devin Johnson, who is committed to Miami OH. Alongside Luke in the backfield, is his brother, junior running back Hudson Devins, who also found the end zone late in the third quarter. Berea's late rally was quickly shut down as Conti and the Bulldogs solidified the game, lining up in victory formation.
Olmsted Falls finishes the regular season with an 8-2 record, as Berea-Midpark finishes 6-4. The Bulldogs win solidifies them as Southwestern Conference Co-Champions, sharing the honor with Avon.
KEY PLAYER STATS:
- Olmsted Falls RB Rocco Conti (22 carries, 193 yds, 7 TDs)
- Olmsted Falls QB Charlie Ciolek (11 carries, 103 yds, 1 TD)
- Berea-Midpark QB Luke Devins (22/35, 278 yds, 4 TDs)
- Berea-Midpark WR Devin Johnson (8 rec, 123 yds, 2 TDs)
