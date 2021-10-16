POST-GAME REPORT:  Riverside at Kenston

On the other side of the ball, Kenston's junior defensive back, Lucas Simmons, was making his presence known all over the field as he recovered a fumble, then, intercepted Riverside's pass at the goal line, as he took it 95 yards for a touchdown to start the second half. The third quarter consisted of the teams trading punts, and the next score didn't come until Riverside's junior quarterback, Cameron Simpson, decided to keep it to himself, as he ran it in for six yards. The Beavers made a last-minute rally, as Kenston's pass was quickly intercepted by Riverside's Trey Reutter, setting up the Beavers in great field position as they looked to tie the game. The Beavers' fourth quarter spark eventually ran out as Kenston's Braden Krupp got to Simpson on 4th down, allowing for the Bombers to regain possession. The Bombers lined up in victory formation to close out the Senior Night special at Kenston Bomber Stadium.