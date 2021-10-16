POST-GAME REPORT:  Riverside at Kenston

Week 9 of Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat, in association with Medliminal, continued with yet another nail-biter with the Kenston Bombers hosting the Riverside Beavers on Friday night.
The Kenston Bombers came out on top with a huge conference win, giving them their eighth on the year as they beat the Beavers, 21-14. The WRC conference bout was consisted of prioritizing the run game, as both teams accounted for nearly 400 yards combined on the ground. Kenston's sophomore running back, Sean Patrick, came into the game with already 864 yards on the season, and Friday night, he continued his dominance as he surpassed the 1,000-yard mark by the time the night was over.
At start of the game, Riverside came in stealing the momentum as star senior running back, Dominic Tromba took it 30 yards for a touchdown. But it wasn't before too long when Kenston's Sean Patrick took off for not just one, but two 45-yard runs, as he set the Bombers up in great field position. Kenston's star athlete, J.P. Germano, ended up putting the Bombers on the board after the stout Riverside defense held them to a critical 4th & 1 at the goal line. On the very next drive, Kenston head coach, Jeff Grubich, continued his aggressive approach as he elected to go for it on another 4th down, as J.P. Germano scored again on a 12-yard run, allowing the Bombers to go up 14-7 at the half.
Week 9 of Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat, in association with Medliminal, continued with yet another nail-biter with the Kenston Bombers hosting the Riverside Beavers on Friday night. The Kenston Bombers came out on top with a huge conference win, giving them their eighth on the year as they beat the Beavers, 21-14
On the other side of the ball, Kenston's junior defensive back, Lucas Simmons, was making his presence known all over the field as he recovered a fumble, then, intercepted Riverside's pass at the goal line, as he took it 95 yards for a touchdown to start the second half. The third quarter consisted of the teams trading punts, and the next score didn't come until Riverside's junior quarterback, Cameron Simpson, decided to keep it to himself, as he ran it in for six yards. The Beavers made a last-minute rally, as Kenston's pass was quickly intercepted by Riverside's Trey Reutter, setting up the Beavers in great field position as they looked to tie the game. The Beavers' fourth quarter spark eventually ran out as Kenston's Braden Krupp got to Simpson on 4th down, allowing for the Bombers to regain possession. The Bombers lined up in victory formation to close out the Senior Night special at Kenston Bomber Stadium.
Riverside (5-4) will play host to Willoughby South in a conference bout next week, as Kenston (8-1) will travel to Mayfield in another conference matchup to close out the regular season.
KEY PLAYER STATS:
- Kenston RB: Sean Patrick (20 carries, 145 yards)
- Kenston WR/QB: J.P. Germano (12 carries, 74 yards, 2 TDs)
- Riverside RB: Dominic Tromba (14 carries, 83 yards, 1 TD)
- Riverside QB: Cameron Simpson (11/22, 121 yards) (9 carries, 64 yards, 1 TD)
Where will be at next week? You decide. Voting will commence Monday, October 18th to determine who will be selected as Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week. Be sure to follow @BrownsYouthFB on Twitter for the latest updates.