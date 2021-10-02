POST-GAME REPORT:  Strongsville at Dover

Week 7 of Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat, in association with Medliminal, continued with yet another thriller with the Dover Tornadoes hosting the Strongsville Mustangs on Friday night.

The Dover Tornadoes came out on top with a nail-biting victory to remain undefeated (6-0) as they beat the Mustangs, 14-13. Both teams held stout defensive performances, battling back and forth until Strongsville quarterback, Maddux Beard, ran it into the endzone for the game's first score with just seconds left in the first half.