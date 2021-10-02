POST-GAME REPORT:  Strongsville at Dover

Week 7 of Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat, in association with Medliminal, continued with yet another thriller with the Dover Tornadoes hosting the Strongsville Mustangs on Friday night.
The Dover Tornadoes came out on top with a nail-biting victory to remain undefeated (6-0) as they beat the Mustangs, 14-13. Both teams held stout defensive performances, battling back and forth until Strongsville quarterback, Maddux Beard, ran it into the endzone for the game's first score with just seconds left in the first half.
Strongsville's defense led by Clemson commit, Blake Miller (LT/DT), continued to cause issues for the Tornado offense up until Dover was finally able to put their first points on the board, as quarterback T.C. Molk connected with wide receiver Jacob Jones for a 10-yard touchdown, early in the fourth quarter. As the game began to wind down, a botched kick-off by Strongsville allowed for Dover to start their drive with outstanding field position which completely flipped the momentum of the game, favoring the Tornadoes.
Week 7 of Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat, in association with Medliminal, continued with yet another thriller with the Dover Tornadoes hosting the Strongsville Mustangs on Friday night. The Dover Tornadoes came out on top with a nail-biting victory to remain undefeated (6-0) as they beat the Mustangs, 14-13.
Costly penalties from Strongsville (9 total, 100 yards gave up) came down to hurt the team as a 15-yard penalty allowed for the ball to be spotted for the Dover offense at their own 42-yard line. The very next play, second-string QB, Ayden Hall launched a 58-yard touchdown to WR Joey Farthing with 2:48 left on the clock, giving Dover a 14-13 lead. As Strongsville retained possession on the next drive, Dover DB/QB T.C. Molk intercepted Beard's pass, which led for Dover to line up in victory formation.
Dover (6-0) will play host in a non-conference game vs. Marietta next week, as Strongsville (4-3) will play host vs Euclid for a conference battle.
PLAYER STATS:
- The Dover Tornadoes were led by QB/DB T.C Molk who had 79 all-purpose yards, one TD, and the game-winning interception
- The Strongsville Mustangs were led by QB Maddux Beard who threw for 17/23 for 129 yards and rushed for 15 carries with 97 yards, one TD
- Strongsville RB, Anthony Gentile also rushed for 27 carries for 180 yards
Where will be at next week? You decide. Voting will commence Monday, October 4th to determine who will be selected as Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat in association with Medliminal.
Be sure to follow @BrownsYouthFB on Twitter for the latest updates.