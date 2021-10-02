High School Game of the Week

Presented by

POST-GAME REPORT:  Strongsville at Dover

Dover rallies late to beat Strongsville, 14-13.

Oct 02, 2021 at 09:20 AM
HSGOTW:  Strongsville at Dover

Week 7 of Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat, in association with Medliminal, continued with yet another thriller with the Dover Tornadoes hosting the Strongsville Mustangs on Friday night.

The Dover Tornadoes came out on top with a nail-biting victory to remain undefeated (6-0) as they beat the Mustangs, 14-13. Both teams held stout defensive performances, battling back and forth until Strongsville quarterback, Maddux Beard, ran it into the endzone for the game's first score with just seconds left in the first half.

Strongsville's defense led by Clemson commit, Blake Miller (LT/DT), continued to cause issues for the Tornado offense up until Dover was finally able to put their first points on the board, as quarterback T.C. Molk connected with wide receiver Jacob Jones for a 10-yard touchdown, early in the fourth quarter. As the game began to wind down, a botched kick-off by Strongsville allowed for Dover to start their drive with outstanding field position which completely flipped the momentum of the game, favoring the Tornadoes.

HSGOTW:  Strongsville at Dover

Week 7 of Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat, in association with Medliminal, continued with yet another thriller with the Dover Tornadoes hosting the Strongsville Mustangs on Friday night. The Dover Tornadoes came out on top with a nail-biting victory to remain undefeated (6-0) as they beat the Mustangs, 14-13.

IMG_3690
1 / 38
IMG_3491
2 / 38
IMG_3592
3 / 38
IMG_3517
4 / 38
IMG_3204
5 / 38
IMG_3273
6 / 38
IMG_3489
7 / 38
IMG_3686
8 / 38
IMG_3405
9 / 38
IMG_3399
10 / 38
IMG_3302
11 / 38
IMG_3421
12 / 38
IMG_3567
13 / 38
IMG_3582
14 / 38
IMG_3529
15 / 38
IMG_3481
16 / 38
IMG_3388
17 / 38
IMG_3551
18 / 38
IMG_3564
19 / 38
IMG_3609
20 / 38
IMG_3608
21 / 38
IMG_3285
22 / 38
IMG_3205
23 / 38
IMG_3469
24 / 38
IMG_3294
25 / 38
IMG_3663
26 / 38
IMG_3512
27 / 38
IMG_3629
28 / 38
IMG_3534
29 / 38
IMG_3671
30 / 38
IMG_3554
31 / 38
IMG_3362
32 / 38
IMG_3323
33 / 38
IMG_3698
34 / 38
IMG_3593
35 / 38
IMG_3585
36 / 38
IMG_3610
37 / 38
IMG_3482
38 / 38
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Costly penalties from Strongsville (9 total, 100 yards gave up) came down to hurt the team as a 15-yard penalty allowed for the ball to be spotted for the Dover offense at their own 42-yard line. The very next play, second-string QB, Ayden Hall launched a 58-yard touchdown to WR Joey Farthing with 2:48 left on the clock, giving Dover a 14-13 lead. As Strongsville retained possession on the next drive, Dover DB/QB T.C. Molk intercepted Beard's pass, which led for Dover to line up in victory formation.

Dover (6-0) will play host in a non-conference game vs. Marietta next week, as Strongsville (4-3) will play host vs Euclid for a conference battle.

PLAYER STATS:

  • The Dover Tornadoes were led by QB/DB T.C Molk who had 79 all-purpose yards, one TD, and the game-winning interception
  • The Strongsville Mustangs were led by QB Maddux Beard who threw for 17/23 for 129 yards and rushed for 15 carries with 97 yards, one TD
  • Strongsville RB, Anthony Gentile also rushed for 27 carries for 180 yards

Where will be at next week? You decide. Voting will commence Monday, October 4th to determine who will be selected as Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat in association with Medliminal.

Be sure to follow @BrownsYouthFB on Twitter for the latest updates.

Related Content

news

PRE-GAME REPORT:  Strongsville at Dover

Tornadoes are looking to extend their 5-0 record
news

POST-GAME REPORT:  Bedford at Shaw

The Bearcats shutout the Cardinals in a 44-0 victory
news

PRE-GAME REPORT:  Bedford (2-3) at Shaw (2-3)

Cardinals and Bearcats will head into this conference match-up each with a 2-3 record
news

POST-GAME REPORT:  St. Edwards at Massillon

Enovitch three-touchdown game propels the Eagles to victory.
news

PRE-GAME REPORT:  St. Edward at Massillon

4-0 Eagles face the 3-1 Tigers
news

POST-GAME REPORT:  Medina at Stow-Munroe 

Drew Allar's record-breaking season continues
news

PRE-GAME REPORT: Medina at Stow-Munroe Falls

news

POST-GAME REPORT:  Boardman at Jackson 

Jackson running back Brendan Craig leads Jackson to a 3-0 start for the first time in five seasons
news

PRE-GAME REPORT: Boardman Spartans at Jackson Polar Bears

news

POST-GAME REPORT:  St. Ignatius at Mentor

4 Cardinals (2-0) beat #6 Wildcats (0-2) 28-26
news

PRE-GAME REPORT - St. Ignatius Wildcats at Mentor Cardinals

Advertising