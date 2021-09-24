PRE-GAME REPORT:  Bedford (2-3) at Shaw (2-3)

On Tuesday, the Browns, along with first-round draft pick Greg Newsome, celebrated the 10th synthetic turf field completion at Shaw High School. Prior to the field revitalization, it was the home of the Cleveland Rams in 1938, where the team practiced and played. But, this Friday, the Shaw Cardinals will officially call it home when they take on the Bedford Bearcats, as the featured High School Game of the Week match-up, presented by Ohio Cat in association with Medliminal.

Shaw is led by Junior quarterback Malik Cansler, who is averaging 100 passing yards per game. His counterpart, Senior quarterback, Raymell Hester is averaging 165 passing yards per game for the Bearcats. On the flip side, Shaw's defense is led by linebacker, Davyon Johnson, who has shut down opposing offenses all season. Johnson averages eight tackles per game and looks to keep the same energy heading into tomorrow night's match-up. Whereas linebacker, Caleb Hunter will have Shaw's offense on lock. Hunter comes into the match-up averaging 6 tackles per game and will go toe-to-toe with Johnson.

As Newsome said during the field dedication on Tuesday, "You never know when it's your last play, and you never know when it's your last day."

Both teams look to advance to 3-3, and Shaw looking for their first conference win.