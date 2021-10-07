PRE-GAME REPORT:  Aurora (7-0) at Barberton (6-1)

Friday's matchup between the Aurora Greenmen and Barberton Magics will be the featured Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat in association with Medliminal. This will be one for the record books as the Greenmen come in with a perfect 7-0 start, aiming to keep their record unblemished. Whereas the Magics are ready to give the Greenmen the first loss of the season.

The Greenmen are high-flying after their 49-19 smackdown win against Cleveland Heights last week. Senior quarterback, Alex Moore, was 4/6 for 175 yards, throwing two TDs. Moore knows that if he tosses it up, wide receiver, Ryan Weber is going to come down with it. Weber caught a 77-yard TD and finished out the game with 140 total receiving yards and two TDs. When you talk run game, Aurora's own Aiden Henderson rushed 15 times for 113 yards and one TD. On the flip side, their defense is dominated by Ashton Price who had five solo tackles last game. The Greenmen are looking to have another breakout night against the Magics, on both sides of the ball.