PRE-GAME REPORT: Medina at Stow-Munroe Falls

Sep 10, 2021 at 09:21 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
Kickoff classic pic

Medina (3-0) at Stow-Munroe Falls (3-0)

Friday, September 10th, 2021

7:00 p.m. ET

Bulldog Stadium (3227 Graham Rd, Stow, OH 44224)

The powerhouse matchup between two of the best teams in Northeast Ohio, Medina and Stow-Munroe Falls, is the Week 4 Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat in association with Medliminal.

The Medina vs. Stow-Munroe Falls game is the best high school football game this week in Northeast Ohio. Medina and Stow previously met in the 2014 regular season, when Stow came out on top 38-18. This year's matchup should be different and features plenty of star power.

Medina is led by Penn State commit and Mr. Football candidate QB Drew Allar, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound senior who holds the Medina County record for career touchdown passes. Allar now has 57 touchdown passes in his career, breaking the mark of 55 set by Brunswick's Darian Miskewycz from 1993-95. Last week, Allar completed 32-of-43 passes for 391 yards while rushing 10 times for 73 yards as Medina improved to 3-0.

On the other side, Stow-Munroe Falls is led by a dynamic trio with Bowling Green commit QB Owen Bainbridge, electric RB Xavier Preston — who holds D1 offers from Michigan State, Toledo and Akron — and OL Mason Mennell, a 6-foot-4 200-pound blocker who holds multiple D1 offers.

This game will set the tone in Division I Region 1. Both teams will be trying to avoid their first loss of the season and take claim as the best public school in Greater Cleveland.

Good luck to both teams and stay tuned for a post-game report. Make sure to follow @BrownsYouthFB on Twitter for updates during the game

