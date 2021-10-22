PRE-GAME REPORT:  Olmsted Falls (7-2) at Berea-Midpark (6-3)

The Bulldogs will be applying that pressure all night long. They dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball in their 35-3 smackdown win over Avon Lake last week. Bulldogs running back Rocco Conti got the job done, rushing for 159 yards on 12 carries while putting up two touchdowns. Alongside Conti was Luke Dieckman who had three carries and three touchdowns. The Bulldogs run game will be a challenge for the Titans, especially when paired with their defense who had two sacks, four TFLs, and only let up three points in last week's win against Avon Lake.