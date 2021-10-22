PRE-GAME REPORT:  Olmsted Falls (7-2) at Berea-Midpark (6-3)

Friday, October 22, 2021
7:00 pm
George Finnie Stadium
141 E Bagley Rd
Berea, OH 44017
Friday's matchup between the Berea-Midpark Titans and the Olmsted Falls Bulldogs will be the featured Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat in association with Medliminal. With both teams coming off massive wins, this "Battle of Bagley Road" has high stakes as tonight's winner will share the SWC Title with Avon.
The Titans' 49-12 win over North Ridgeville gave them the confidence they needed heading into the matchup versus Olmsted Falls. Running back Hudson Devins was all gas, no brakes in their win last week, putting up 152 yards and four touchdowns. Alongside Hudson is quarterback Luke Devins who averages 140 passing yards per game. Devins' main target is Deangelo Borders who averages just over 85 receiving yards per game. On the flip side, Miami-commit Devin Johnson put offenses on lock all season. Johnson averages 10 tackles per game and had a big-time interception in the Titans' win over North Ridgeville.
The Bulldogs will be applying that pressure all night long. They dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball in their 35-3 smackdown win over Avon Lake last week. Bulldogs running back Rocco Conti got the job done, rushing for 159 yards on 12 carries while putting up two touchdowns. Alongside Conti was Luke Dieckman who had three carries and three touchdowns. The Bulldogs run game will be a challenge for the Titans, especially when paired with their defense who had two sacks, four TFLs, and only let up three points in last week's win against Avon Lake.
Good luck to both teams and stay tuned for a post-game report. Make sure to follow @BrownsYouthFB on Twitter for updates during the game.