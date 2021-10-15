PRE-GAME REPORT: Riverside at Kenston

Friday's matchup between the Riverside Beavers and Kenston Bombers will be the featured Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat in association with Medliminal. The Beavers are coming into this game with the hope to bounce back from their loss last week, whereas the Bombers are looking to run away with another win.

The Beavers are coming off a bittersweet 45-33 loss versus the West Virginia powerhouse, Martinsburg. While the Beavers didn't let off the gas, it wasn't enough to beat the eight-time state champions — although there were some key players that kept them in the game.

Linebacker Jason Ryan came up with a huge ball strip, and ran it 34 yards to the house for a touchdown. On the opposite side, quarterback Cam Simpson who passed for 176 yards connected with wide receivers, Trey Reutter and Brady McKnight. The 44-yard connection to Reutter and 25-yard touchdown to McKnight kept Riverside in the game.

The Kenston Bombers, who have averaged 30 points per game, were victorious with a 3-0 win over South, putting the first blemish on their undefeated record. Bombers kicker Parker Munday nailed the field goal getting the lone three points, while freshman quarterback Dylan Krupp threw for 97 yards in his first varsity game. Linebacker Ben DiMarco sealed the deal in the final two minutes of the game with an interception.