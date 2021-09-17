PRE-GAME REPORT:  St. Edwards at Massillon

The matchup between the St. Edwards Eagles and Massillon Tigers is the High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat in association with Medliminal. The teams previously met in the 2020 regular season where St. Edwards came out on top 24-23. This year's match-up should be electric and features plenty of star power.

St. Edwards might have the best defense in the country led by an outstanding senior linebacker Zyion Freer-Brown. Last week, Brown intercepted two passes, including one for a pick-six against Cincinnati Elder. Brown leads the Eagles in tackles with 30. However, Freer-Brown has elite teammates in defensive end Michal Kilbane, linebacker Wyatt Gedeon, defensive end Matt Oudeman and defensive back Dom Sidari.

On the other side, Massillon Tigers is led by a Senior quarterback Darrius McElroy and power five running back Willtrell Hartson. Hartson posted the first back-to-back 200+ yard rushing performances in Tiger history. Hartson rushed for 223 yards against Reynoldsburg and 287 last week at Warren Harding. Hartson holds division one offers from Boston College and Temple.

St. Edwards will be trying to avoid their first loss of the season and hopes to take claim as the best program in the country. Massillon has a chance to win its biggest game in school history.

Good luck to both teams and stay tuned for a post-game report.