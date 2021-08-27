PRE-GAME REPORT - St. Ignatius Wildcats at Mentor Cardinals

Both teams have something to prove — St. Ignatius dominated time of possession during their first game of the season but surrendered a 10-point lead in the second half to lose on the road to the state-ranked Springfield Wildcats by a final score of 24-20. St. Ignatius was led by explosive running back, Marty Lenehan, who rushed for 84 yards on 20 carries and two first-half TDs, and quarterback Joey Pfaff who completed 12 of 30 passes for 163 yards and 1 INT in the loss.

Legendary coach Chuck Kyle has led the Wildcats to a state-record 11 Division I State Titles and four national championships.

On the other side, Mentor is led by first-year coach Matt Gray. The Cardinals dominated Canton McKinley on the road at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, winning by a score of 49-7. The Cardinals totaled 516 yards of offense, including four touchdown passes from senior quarterback Jacob Snow. Senior running back Brenden Panhorst rushed for 116 yards and two scores. The Cardinals also boast a stout defensive front seven, led by 5-star Notre Dame commit Brenan Vernon.

The last time these two teams faced off was in 2019 during Week 1 of the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week. The Cardinals had home field advantage at Jerome T. Osborne Stadium and made an impressive second-half comeback to defeat the Wildcats 38-31.