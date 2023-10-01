QB Deshaun Watson out for Sunday's game against Ravens

Dorian Thompson-Robinson will make his starting debut in Week 4

Oct 01, 2023 at 11:31 AM
23_WEB_HEADSHOT_KELSEYRUSSO
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

Watson out week 4

The Browns announced that starting QB Deshaun Watson is out for Sunday's matchup against the Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Watson was officially listed as questionable with a right shoulder injury heading into Sunday's game. He was limited in practice throughout the week, but Stefanski said on Friday that he was able to take reps at the ones during the week. Stefanski also said that Watson did some light throwing in practice on Friday. Watson went through a pregame warmup with trainers and head coach Kevin Stefanski on Sunday before being ruled out.

Watson was hit in the red zone on a quarterback keeper in the third quarter during Week 3's game against the Titans.

Rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson will make his starting debut against the Ravens. The Browns drafted Thompson-Robinson in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

