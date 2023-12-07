QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson returns to practice on Wednesday

Rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson took the field on Wednesday as a limited participant in practice for the first time since he suffered a concussion in Week 12.

Thompson-Robinson remains in the concussion protocol but has continued to progress since he took a hit late in the third quarter against the Broncos in Week 12. He did not participate in practice throughout the week when the Browns were in Los Angeles and did not play in Week 13 against the Rams. Veteran QB Joe Flacco – who had been signed to the practice squad about 14 days earlier – earned his first start with the Browns. Flacco finished the game completing 23 of 44 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns, as well as an interception.

HC Kevin Stefanski said on Wednesday that Thompson-Robinson continues to progress through the concussion protocol. He did not name a starting quarterback for their Week 14 matchup against the Jaguars, as he said they will evaluate how the week goes.

"We'll make that decision at the appropriate time, but I want to see how this week goes," Stefanski said. "I think that's what's important in this situation. Dorian obviously hasn't cleared just yet, but he's going to practice, so I want to see how it looks."

During the open period of practice to the media, Flacco took the first reps in various drills while Thompson-Robinson threw second.

When Flacco started Week 13, he became the Browns fourth-starting quarterback this season as they have dealt with injuries to their quarterback room. Thompson-Robinson was named the starter following QB Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury. After making his first career start in Week 4 in the loss to the Ravens, Thompson-Robinson then started two games before the concussion. He was a combined 38 of 72 passing for 299 yards and a touchdown, as well as one interception, in his two starts against the Steelers and the Broncos in Weeks 11 and 12.

This week, as they prepare for their first of two consecutive home games, the Browns will have another decision to make at quarterback – depending on Thompson-Robinson's availability. However, his return to Wednesday's practice as a limited participant is a positive step forward.

Thompson-Robinson has handled the uncertainty of the quarterback situation and the ups and downs of the season. Stefanski has seen progress from Thompson-Robinson throughout the season.