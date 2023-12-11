QB Joe Flacco nominated for FedEx Air Player of Week 14

Following a successful second start at the helm of the Browns' offense on Sunday, leading the Browns to a 31-27 win over the Jaguars, QB Joe Flacco was officially nominated for the FedEx Air Player of Week 14.

Flacco completed 26 of 45 passes on Sunday for 311 passing yards and three touchdowns. It was the most passing yards thrown by a Browns quarterback this season in a game.

He also became the first Browns players to throw three touchdown passes of at least 30 yards in the same game since Brian Sipe on Dec. 21, 1980. Flacco is also the first Browns player to surpass 300 passing yards in a game since Jacoby Brissett totaled 324 at Buffalo on Nov. 20, 2022.

The FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards are in its third decade, honoring the top NFL quarterbacks and running backs during the season. Flacco was named an nominee alongside 49ers QB Brock Purdy – who completed 19 of 27 passes for 368 yards and two passing touchdowns – and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson – who completed 24 of 43 passes for 316 yards and three passing touchdowns.

Weekly winners will be selected by fans, who have the chance to vote for the top quarterback and running back each week.

This season, the FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week Awards are working with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to make donations of $2,000 in the name of the winning quarterback and running back to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country.

Over the course of the season, select HBCUs will receive grants totaling more than $100,000 to support needs-based scholarships through the 2024-2025 school year. FedEx has donated more than $200,000 to directly support needs-based scholarships to HBCU students over the past two seasons. The FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year Awards program has donated over 1 million dollars to various non-profits, charities, hospitals, and other humanitarian organizations in total.