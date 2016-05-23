Rashard Higgins believes he can be big playmaker in Browns offense

One interview with Rashard Higgins, or better known as "Hollywood" to those familiar with his style of play, and it's easy to see why the Browns receiver carries such a nickname.

The former All-American and Colorado State star is brimming with confidence, and a strong showing in Cleveland's rookie minicamp two weeks ago has helped reaffirm that disposition.

"I believe I can be a big playmaker," Higgins said recently. "When the ball's in the air, it's mine."

Higgins, who caught a whopping 238 passes for 3,648 yards and 31 touchdowns over three seasons in Fort Collins, said he wants to bring the same level of production to the Browns sidelines next fall. And in the meantime, Higgins and the rest of the team's rookie class continue to assimilate themselves as Cleveland enters Week Two of OTAs.

"We had one-on-ones and I didn't know what to expect. I thought it was going to be rookies vs. rookies but I lined up across from a vet," Higgins said of the first week of OTAs. "The (coaching staff) wants us to compete at the end of the day, they want to see what we're about and I feel like that's what the rookies came out and did."

And count Higgins as one of the newcomers who's trying to find his place on a team where, as first-year coach Hue Jackson likes to say, starting jobs won't be handed to anyone.

"When I'm going against the vets — not only the vets, but the other rookies as well — I'm just trying to show them that I can actually be a route runner, that I can actually make those plays that they called me in here to do," Higgins said. "When the time comes, I'm going to make my plays so that's what I'm going to do."