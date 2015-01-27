Ray Farmer details how he evaluates college QBs, D-Linemen

MOBILE, Alabama -- Ray Farmer had a specific task as he watched Wednesday's Senior Bowl practices. The Browns general manager served as the overall leader of Cleveland's group of scouts throughout the week, but on this day his focused was locked on the biggest players on the field.

Farmer spent this morning watching the offensive and defensive linemen because the focused approach allowed him and the Browns' player personnel staffers to maximize their time at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. At the end of this session, Farmer and his staff swapped notes with the other members who were also watching the same position group. It's a small part of the large process that goes into determining who will land on the Browns' draft board a little more than three months from now.

So what was Farmer looking for as he evaluated these players? It's best to let him explain it without us getting in the way.

"You want to watch the get-off, the lateral ability, strength in his hands, hip snap, a lot of different little key points that we focus on," Farmer said. "How's he playing the run? Is he getting off blocks? Is his vision there? Is his awareness there? In the passing game, does he have a pass rushing plan? How's he attacking his opponent? Is he giving the same moves over and over or does he have an arsenal that he can switch his game up? Can he counter?