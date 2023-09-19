RB Nick Chubb officially ruled out for the remainder of the season

Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Tuesday that RB Nick Chubb is officially out for the remainder of the season.

Chubb sustained a knee injury early in the second quarter of the Browns' 26-22 loss to the Steelers and was carted off the field. Stefanski anticipated following the game that Chubb's season was over. Stefanski then confirmed on Tuesday that Chubb would need surgery.

"Very disappointed for Nick," Stefanski said. "Means a lot to this team, means a lot to this organization so he will be missed, but he will bounce back. Of that I have no doubt."

Stefanski said he did not get to see Chubb late Monday night after they returned from Pittsburgh but talked with Chubb Tuesday morning. Chubb is in the Browns' building today. When he spoke with Chubb, Stefanski said he was feeling disappointed.