RB Nick Chubb officially ruled out for the remainder of the season

Chubb sustained the knee injury in the second quarter on Monday night vs. Steelers

Sep 19, 2023 at 01:02 PM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

Nick confirmation injury

Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Tuesday that RB Nick Chubb is officially out for the remainder of the season.

Chubb sustained a knee injury early in the second quarter of the Browns' 26-22 loss to the Steelers and was carted off the field. Stefanski anticipated following the game that Chubb's season was over. Stefanski then confirmed on Tuesday that Chubb would need surgery.

"Very disappointed for Nick," Stefanski said. "Means a lot to this team, means a lot to this organization so he will be missed, but he will bounce back. Of that I have no doubt."

Stefanski said he did not get to see Chubb late Monday night after they returned from Pittsburgh but talked with Chubb Tuesday morning. Chubb is in the Browns' building today. When he spoke with Chubb, Stefanski said he was feeling disappointed.

"It's hard because these guys put so much into this," Stefanski said. "These are very real people, and it hurts him. It hurts us. So, like I said before, we will support him in every way and then we're going to do the best thing we can do to support him. Best thing we can do to honor who Nick Chubb is, is go out there and perform, go out there and work. I think that ultimately is what Nick expects this team to do."

