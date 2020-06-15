Register now for the Cleveland Browns Parents Clinic

Monday, Jun 15, 2020 12:02 PM

Registration is now open for the Cleveland Browns Parents Clinic, a virtual, interactive and educational forum designed to educate parents about football fundamentals while offering a player safety clinic. Participants will learn about CDC-approved concussion recognition and response protocols, proper equipment fitting, blocking and defeating blocks, shoulder tackling, heat emergency preparedness, hydration and sudden cardiac arrest. They'll also hear directly from University Hospitals medical experts.

This program allows parents to interact with other parents from around the sport and discuss mutual concerns. The event is one of a series of Football Safety Clinics for parents around the NFL, working directly with the Cleveland Browns, Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA), and University Hospitals (Official Health Care Provider for the Cleveland Browns) to improve the game of football.

Date: Tuesday, June 23

Time: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Cost: FREE

REGISTER NOW

Here's what you can expect from the program:

Christopher M. Bailey, Ph.D., ABPP-CN

  • Director, Neuropsychology, Neurological Institute
  • Director, UH Concussion Management Program Univ. Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
  • Associate Professor, Department of Neurology, Case Western Reserve Univ. School of Medicine

Topic: Concussion Presentation

Sean A. Cupp, M.D., FAAFP

  • Assistant Professor, Division of Sports Medicine Department of Orthopedic Surgery, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
  • Co-Director, Sports Medicine Institute, University Hospitals, Cleveland Medical Center
  • Lead Medical Physician, Cleveland Browns

Topic: Heat/Hydration and Sudden Cardiac Arrest Presentation

Katy Meassick

  • Cleveland Browns Team Nutritionist

Topic: Youth Athlete's Diet

Beau Rugg

  • Ohio High School Athletic Association

Topic: The State of OHSAA – Return to Play

Coach Chuck Kyle

  • Head Coach St. Ignatius High School and USA Football Master Training 

Topic: Equipment Fitting and Proper Tackling/Blocking Techniques

Panel Discussion:

Panelists

Dr. Sean A. Cupp and Dr. Christopher M. Bailey 

  • University Hospitals

Katy Meassick 

  • Cleveland Browns Team Nutritionist

Beau Rugg

  • Senior Director of Officiating and Sport Management

Coach Chuck Kyle 

  • Head Coach St. Ignatius High School and USA Football Master Trainer

Roman Oben 

  • Vice President, Football Operations - NFL

Click here for more information about Cleveland Browns Youth Football, or email YouthFootball@ClevelandBrowns.com.

