Register now for the Cleveland Browns Parents Clinic

Registration is now open for the Cleveland Browns Parents Clinic, a virtual, interactive and educational forum designed to educate parents about football fundamentals while offering a player safety clinic. Participants will learn about CDC-approved concussion recognition and response protocols, proper equipment fitting, blocking and defeating blocks, shoulder tackling, heat emergency preparedness, hydration and sudden cardiac arrest. They'll also hear directly from University Hospitals medical experts.

This program allows parents to interact with other parents from around the sport and discuss mutual concerns. The event is one of a series of Football Safety Clinics for parents around the NFL, working directly with the Cleveland Browns, Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA), and University Hospitals (Official Health Care Provider for the Cleveland Browns) to improve the game of football.