Register now for the Cleveland Browns Parents Clinic

Registration is now open for the Cleveland Browns Parents Clinic, a virtual, interactive and educational forum designed to educate parents about football fundamentals while offering a player safety clinic. Participants will learn about CDC-approved concussion recognition and response protocols, proper equipment fitting, blocking and defeating blocks, shoulder tackling, heat emergency preparedness, hydration and sudden cardiac arrest. They'll also hear directly from University Hospitals medical experts.
This program allows parents to interact with other parents from around the sport and discuss mutual concerns. The event is one of a series of Football Safety Clinics for parents around the NFL, working directly with the Cleveland Browns, Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA), and University Hospitals (Official Health Care Provider for the Cleveland Browns) to improve the game of football.
Date: Tuesday, June 23
Time: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Cost: FREE
Here's what you can expect from the program:
Christopher M. Bailey, Ph.D., ABPP-CN
- Director, Neuropsychology, Neurological Institute
- Director, UH Concussion Management Program Univ. Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- Associate Professor, Department of Neurology, Case Western Reserve Univ. School of Medicine
Topic: Concussion Presentation
Sean A. Cupp, M.D., FAAFP
- Assistant Professor, Division of Sports Medicine Department of Orthopedic Surgery, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Co-Director, Sports Medicine Institute, University Hospitals, Cleveland Medical Center
- Lead Medical Physician, Cleveland Browns
Topic: Heat/Hydration and Sudden Cardiac Arrest Presentation
Katy Meassick
- Cleveland Browns Team Nutritionist
Topic: Youth Athlete's Diet
Beau Rugg
- Ohio High School Athletic Association
Topic: The State of OHSAA – Return to Play
Coach Chuck Kyle
- Head Coach St. Ignatius High School and USA Football Master Training
Topic: Equipment Fitting and Proper Tackling/Blocking Techniques
Panel Discussion:
Panelists
Dr. Sean A. Cupp and Dr. Christopher M. Bailey
- University Hospitals
Katy Meassick
- Cleveland Browns Team Nutritionist
Beau Rugg
- Senior Director of Officiating and Sport Management
Coach Chuck Kyle
- Head Coach St. Ignatius High School and USA Football Master Trainer
Roman Oben
- Vice President, Football Operations - NFL
Click here for more information about Cleveland Browns Youth Football, or email YouthFootball@ClevelandBrowns.com.