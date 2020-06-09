Register now to join the virtual Northeast Ohio Youth Football Summit

The Cleveland Browns are hosting the 3rd Annual Northeast Ohio Youth Football Summit in a new format - virtually.
The Youth Football Coaches' Summit, which runs daily from June 8-12 and June 15-19, will feature sessions led by local high school coaches, Cleveland Browns coaches, players, and alumni. During the summit, coaches will learn proper tackling techniques, the fundamentals of coaching, key communication skills, practice preparation, and other essential skills for youth football player, coach and program development. Each session runs from 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. and are completely free of charge.
To learn more about the summit and to register click here .