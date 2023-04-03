Community

Registration opens for 2023 Rookie Tackle season

Rookie Tackle provides a safe, fun environment for kids to learn the fundamentals of football

Apr 03, 2023 at 04:28 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns are excited to announce that registration for Rookie Tackle football leagues is now open for the 2023 season.

Rookie Tackle is a modified game to introduce tackle football to youth players. Designed by USA Football, Rookie Tackle is part of the Football Development Model, which serves as a bridge game from flag to traditional 11-player tackle football. It is played on a smaller field with fewer players, which makes it an excellent way for kids to learn the fundamentals of football in a supportive and low-pressure environment. Plus, with an emphasis on skill development, parents can be assured their child is in good hands while learning how to play the game.

Here's a list of some of the leagues in Ohio that will be offering Rookie Tackle this season:

April: Great Lakes Youth Football League, Ohio Gridiron Youth Football League, GlenOak Youth Football & Cheer, and Little Southwest will be opening their registration.

May: Lake Erie Youth Football league, Chagrin Valley Conference, and JRLC8 will be kicking off their Rookie Tackle registration.

June: Cleveland Muny Football League, CYO, and Legacy Youth Football League will be starting their registration process.

Each of these leagues is committed to providing a safe and fun environment for kids to learn and play football. With experienced coaches and staff, each child will receive expert instruction and guidance as they develop their skills and build confidence on the field.

Registration for Rookie Tackle is easy and can be done online or in person. Click HERE to find information on the league of your choice to get started.

