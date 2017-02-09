Road to the Draft: Just how important are measurables as Browns eye top prospects?

First five

Each week, we'll pick a draft-related category and rank it, 1-5. This week, we're pulling from the pool of 2017 Senior Bowl players and projecting the order in which they come off the board in April.

1. TE O.J. Howard (Alabama) - The star attraction in Mobile didn't disappoint and most draft analysts consider him to be the top player at his position in this year's class. The question now centers on which team will pull the trigger in the first round on a position that hasn't produced a first-round player since Eric Ebron, who went No. 10 in 2014.

2. LB Haason Reddick (Temple) - A Mike Mayock favorite throughout the week, Reddick could be this year's off-the-radar player who builds major momentum at the Senior Bowl and rides it all the way to draft day. His versatility as an inside linebacker who can help a team with a 3-4 or 4-3 will aid his chances of landing in the first round.

3. DB Tre'Davious White (LSU) - A talented defensive back at a school that has put plenty in the first round, White is in a cluster of a number of players at his position pegged for the first round. The combine will be vital for him as he hopes to separate himself from the pack.

4. OG Dan Feeney (Indiana) - It's not the sexiest position on the field, but an offensive guard or two always seem to find their way into the first round. Last year, it was Joshua Garnett, who went 28th to the 49ers. Laken Tomlinson went in the same spot the previous year and two guards even went in the top 10 in 2013. Feeney might just be this year's best after a strong performance in Mobile, so the odds could be in his favor for a Day 1 selection.

5. WR/TE Evan Engram (Ole Miss) - For a team looking to simply add one of the best athletes with high upside, it's hard to find a better candidate than Engram. A tight end with the Rebels, Engram could very well play both wide receiver and tight end in the NFL.

Honorable mention: OL Forrest Lamp, S Obi Melifonwu, DL Montravius Adams, DB Jourdan Lewis, TE Gerald Everett

Small school spotlight

WR Corey Davis (Western Michigan) - The players in this section will get a little more off the radar as the weeks go by, but there's no bigger "small school" prospect than Davis, who has been pegged as high as the No. 5 overall pick in recent mock drafts. A two-star recruit out of Wheaton, Illinois, Davis rattled off three consecutive seasons of more than 1,400 receiving yards to close his four-year career. He nailed an even 1,500 in 2016 to go along with 19 touchdowns in a season that saw him catch touchdowns in all but three games. Davis, though, is more than just a stat sheet stuffer against MAC competition. According to draft experts, he very well could be the best receiver available because of his route running, competitiveness and versatility.

