Rodney McLeod and Joel Bitonio give back to the community through partnerships with Meijer

The following night on Dec. 19, Bitonio hosted his 'Shop with a Pro' event at Meijer, where he invited 40 children from the City of Cleveland Recreation Centers to shop for holiday gifts. Several of Bitonio's teammates were in attendance helping children shop and providing a memorable experience around the holidays. Offensive linemen Luke Wypler, Nick Harris, Michael Dunn, Ethan Pocic, Joey Fisher and tight end Harrison Bryant joined Bitonio for his event.

"It's important for us to be here because we're a part of this community, we're raising kids here. We've been here for ten years now, and it's really special to us, so we wanted to give back a little bit and help these kids enjoy the holidays, as well," Bitonio said of his annual event.