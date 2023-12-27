Browns Give Back team celebrates Month of Giving throughout December

As the Cleveland Browns celebrated Play Football at their home game against the Jaguars on Dec. 10, they had a special surprise pregame. The Browns brought Canton South High School football coach Matt Dennison onto the field and announced him as the Browns High School Coach of the Year. Then Ohio Cat President Ken Taylor presented Dennison with the certificate – which was signed by Executive Vice President of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry and HC Kevin Stefanski – honoring him as the High School Coach of the Year. Ohio Cat serves as the presenting partner for High School Game of the Week during the high school football season.