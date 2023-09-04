Team Coverage

Presented by

Rodney Mcleod "fully confident" defense is ready for Week 1 challenge 

Browns defense faces big test in Week 1

Sep 04, 2023 at 03:05 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

Rodney

S Rodney McLeod and the Browns defense is ready for the Week 1 matchup against the Bengals. The Bengals were tied for second in passing touchdowns last season and eighth in points scored, and they will bring back most everyone for the season opener.

"We're very excited about the challenge that's ahead of us," McLeod said. "Division winners, great all-around team, good skill group, and great quarterback. We have to bring our best, but I think we've been working hard for this moment. This moment in time to really go out this week one and establish our identity for the season."

McLeod will be a big part of the Browns' success in defending the Bengals' passing game Sunday. He has a ton of experience in the Browns' defensive scheme after playing for Jim Schwartz in Philadelphia.

Kevin Stefanski praised McLeod's ability to call out routes before they happen. One of his strong suits in training camp was his ability to diagnose things quickly when looking at the offense.

"it's all about tendencies," McLeod said. "Watching film, understanding who they are and allowing us to put us in a better position. What Kevin is talking about is just applying our film study over into the field. So, every team has indicators and tendencies that tend to come alive on Sunday, so it's on us to take advantage of them."

Bengals QB Joe Burrow is 1-4 in his career against the Browns, and DE Myles Garrett; the defense is a big reason for that. The Browns' revamped defense aims to continue their success against the Bengals in Sunday's Week 1 matchup.

"I am fully confident in where the defense has gone from start to finish, how we've been able to really take command of the defense, and now you see it just all coming together," McLeod said. "And the way – the signs of seeing it come together, guys making plays, consistently."

Related Content

news

Donovan Peoples-Jones looking forward to having a fast start

Peoples-Jones has had some of his best moments against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Catherine Raiche likes the Browns' direction heading into the season

Raiche is impressed by Deshaun Watson's leadership, Elijah Moore's performance and the entire defense
news

Jerome Ford ready to take on bigger role after returning from injury

Stefanski confident Ford can take on a big roll in the backfield and on special teams
news

Dustin Hopkins 'ready for the challenge'

The veteran kicker went through his first practice with the Browns on Wednesday.
news

Marquise Goodwin all smiles, excited to be back practicing

Goodwin is back on the football field after battling through blood clots
news

Mohamoud Diabate 'feels good' after getting big opportunities to impress

The undrafted rookie has performed well in Cleveland's preseason games
news

Deshaun Watson excited to 'compete' Saturday vs. Super Bowl champs

Watson will start Saturday against the Chiefs in Kansas City.
news

Juan Thornhill excited to face his old team, even if it's just preseason

Thornhill played four seasons with the Chiefs and won two Super Bowls
news

Elijah Moore back in team drills, ribs 'feel good'

Moore could see action in the Browns' final preseason game
news

Austin Watkins continues to 'take care of business' with stellar preseason play

Watkins went undrafted in 2021 and hasn't made an NFL final roster — but he's made a case to change that this preseason
news

Myles Garrett wants D-Line to 'carve own path' in becoming one of league's top units

Garrett and the defense had two solid practices in Philadelphia
Advertising