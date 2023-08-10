Score a free Buffalo Wild Wings appetizer when the Browns get two or more sacks

The Sacks for Apps is courtesy of Grube, Inc.

Aug 10, 2023 at 11:22 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
MicrosoftTeams-image (76)

Buffalo Wild Wings has teamed up with the Cleveland Browns to offer you a FREE Appetizer with a $20 or more minimum purchase on food and non-alcoholic beverages when the Browns get two or more sacks in any 2023 regular season game.

Free appetizer includes anything listed on the Bar Food section of the menu, excluding the House Sampler. Valid at participating Northeast Ohio locations one hour after each qualifying game through one day after each qualifying game. One redemption per table, per visit. Dine-in only. Not valid in combination with any other coupons, offers or discounts. Must present promotion to redeem offer.

The Sacks for Apps is courtesy of Grube, Inc., the sponsor of the promotion. Grube, Inc. is solely responsible for all promotion details, including fulfillment, rules, prizing and any associated liabilities.

Table inside Article
Address City
5050 Eastpointe Dr Medina
8465 Pearl Rd Strongsville
26200 Harvard Rd Beachwood
18865 Giles Rd Aurora
725 Prospect Ave E Cleveland - Downtown
12459 Cedar Rd Cleveland Heights
5433 Mayfield Rd Lyndhurst
814 Crossings Rd Sandusky
32914 Walker Rd Avon Lake
5062 Dressler Rd NW Canton
9566 Diamond Centre Dr Mentor
949 N Lexington-Springmill Rd Ontario
36455 Euclid Ave Willoughby
4122 Burbank Rd Wooster
5020 Tiedeman Rd Brooklyn
239 Midway Blvd Elyria
3011 Westgate Mall Farview Park
235 Lincoln Way W Massillon
26774 Lorain Rd North Olmsted
1830 E Main St Ashland

Related Content

news

Enter for a chance to win two Browns field seats for your fan cave

The deadline to enter is Sept. 1
news

Enter for a chance to win a private watch party in a suite at Cleveland Browns Stadium

Deadline to enter is Sept. 2.
news

Enter for a chance to win a road trip to Canton

Ten winners will each receive two tickets to Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets in Canton on August 3, 2023 and one $100 gas card
news

Enter for a chance to win the Browns Fan Cruise for Two Sweepstakes

news

Enter the Browns Schedule Predictor for a chance to win a signed jersey!

The grand prize winner will win a jersey signed by Myles Garrett.
news

Enter for a chance to win the Browns Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

The grand prize winner will win two field seat season tickets for the 2023-24 season
news

Which dog best represents the Browns?

When you think of the Browns, what dog breed comes to mind first?
Advertising