Score a free Buffalo Wild Wings appetizer when the Browns get two or more sacks

Buffalo Wild Wings has teamed up with the Cleveland Browns to offer you a FREE Appetizer with a $20 or more minimum purchase on food and non-alcoholic beverages when the Browns get two or more sacks in any 2023 regular season game.

Free appetizer includes anything listed on the Bar Food section of the menu, excluding the House Sampler. Valid at participating Northeast Ohio locations one hour after each qualifying game through one day after each qualifying game. One redemption per table, per visit. Dine-in only. Not valid in combination with any other coupons, offers or discounts. Must present promotion to redeem offer.