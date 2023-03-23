Which dog best represents the Browns?

When you think of the Browns, what dog breed comes to mind first?

Mar 23, 2023 at 11:10 AM
The Browns have a question for you.

Yes, YOU, fellow Browns fan — or random person who clicked on this article and is maybe wondering what that headline is all about.

Which dog best represents the Cleveland Browns?

In the spirit of March Madness, we have a bracket to help you brainstorm. All you have to do is vote, and then come back and vote again as the bracket narrows.

Oh, and everyone who votes will be entered for a chance to win an autographed Deshaun Watson jersey.

Here are the date frames to make your picks.

Slobbery Sixteen: March 23 – March 26

Pawesome Eight: March 27 – March 29

Furrocious Four: March 30 – April 2

Championship Pup: Apr 3 – April 4

And here’s the link to where you can cast your vote.

May the best Browns dog breed win!

