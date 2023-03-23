Which dog best represents the Browns?

The Browns have a question for you.

Yes, YOU, fellow Browns fan — or random person who clicked on this article and is maybe wondering what that headline is all about.

Which dog best represents the Cleveland Browns?

In the spirit of March Madness, we have a bracket to help you brainstorm. All you have to do is vote, and then come back and vote again as the bracket narrows.

Oh, and everyone who votes will be entered for a chance to win an autographed Deshaun Watson jersey.