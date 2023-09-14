Bud Light: Mini Camp Sweepstakes 

Winners will get to participate in a skills and drills mini camp

Sep 14, 2023 at 05:03 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
23_BUDLIGHT_MINICAMP_2560x1440

Bud Light invites you to enter the Mini Camp Sweepstakes for the chance to participate in a skills and drills mini camp at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Oct. 28. All brought to you by Bud Light.

Deadline to enter is Oct. 8. Click here to enter!

Related Content

news

Spin the Taco Bell Prize Wheel for a chance to win multiple prizes

The deadline to spin is Oct. 19
news

Score a free Buffalo Wild Wings appetizer when the Browns get two or more sacks

The Sacks for Apps is courtesy of Grube, Inc.
news

Enter for a chance to win two Browns field seats for your fan cave

The deadline to enter is Sept. 1
news

Enter for a chance to win a private watch party in a suite at Cleveland Browns Stadium

Deadline to enter is Sept. 2.
news

Enter for a chance to win a road trip to Canton

Ten winners will each receive two tickets to Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets in Canton on August 3, 2023 and one $100 gas card
news

Enter for a chance to win the Browns Fan Cruise for Two Sweepstakes

news

Enter the Browns Schedule Predictor for a chance to win a signed jersey!

The grand prize winner will win a jersey signed by Myles Garrett.
news

Enter for a chance to win the Browns Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

The grand prize winner will win two field seat season tickets for the 2023-24 season
news

Which dog best represents the Browns?

When you think of the Browns, what dog breed comes to mind first?
Advertising