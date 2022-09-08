Score a free Buffalo Wild Wings appetizer when the Browns get two or more sacks

Sep 08, 2022 at 05:04 PM
Buffalo Wild Wings has teamed up with the Cleveland Browns to offer you a FREE Appetizer with a $20 or more minimum purchase on food and non-alcoholic beverages when the Browns get two or more sacks in any 2022 regular season game.

Free appetizer includes anything listed on the Bar Food section of the menu, excluding the House Sampler. Valid at participating Northeast Ohio locations one hour after each qualifying game through one day after each qualifying game. One redemption per table, per visit. Dine-in only. Not valid in combination with any other coupons, offers or discounts. Must present promotion to redeem offer.

The Sacks for Apps is courtesy of Grube, Inc., the sponsor of the promotion. Grube, Inc. is solely responsible for all promotion details, including fulfillment, rules, prizing and any associated liabilities.

Table inside Article
BWW LocationCity
5050 Eastpointe DrMedina
8465 Pearl RdStrongsville
26200 Harvard RdWarrensville Heights
18865 Giles RdAurora
725 Prospect Ave ECleveland
12459 Cedar RdCleveland Heights
5433 Mayfield RdLyndhurst
814 Crossings RdSandusky
32914 Walker RdAvon Lake
5062 Dressler Rd NWCanton
9566 Diamond Centre DrMentor
949 N Lexington-Springmill RdOntario, OH
36455 Euclid AveWilloughby
4122 Burbank RdWooster
5020 Tiedeman RdBrooklyn
239 Midway BlvdElyria
3011 Westgate MallFairview Park
235 Lincoln Way WMassillon
26774 Lorain RdNorth Olmstead
1830 E Main StAshland

