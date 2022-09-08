Score a free Buffalo Wild Wings appetizer when the Browns get two or more sacks

Buffalo Wild Wings has teamed up with the Cleveland Browns to offer you a FREE Appetizer with a $20 or more minimum purchase on food and non-alcoholic beverages when the Browns get two or more sacks in any 2022 regular season game.
Free appetizer includes anything listed on the Bar Food section of the menu, excluding the House Sampler. Valid at participating Northeast Ohio locations one hour after each qualifying game through one day after each qualifying game. One redemption per table, per visit. Dine-in only. Not valid in combination with any other coupons, offers or discounts. Must present promotion to redeem offer.
The Sacks for Apps is courtesy of Grube, Inc., the sponsor of the promotion. Grube, Inc. is solely responsible for all promotion details, including fulfillment, rules, prizing and any associated liabilities.
|BWW Location
|City
|5050 Eastpointe Dr
|Medina
|8465 Pearl Rd
|Strongsville
|26200 Harvard Rd
|Warrensville Heights
|18865 Giles Rd
|Aurora
|725 Prospect Ave E
|Cleveland
|12459 Cedar Rd
|Cleveland Heights
|5433 Mayfield Rd
|Lyndhurst
|814 Crossings Rd
|Sandusky
|32914 Walker Rd
|Avon Lake
|5062 Dressler Rd NW
|Canton
|9566 Diamond Centre Dr
|Mentor
|949 N Lexington-Springmill Rd
|Ontario, OH
|36455 Euclid Ave
|Willoughby
|4122 Burbank Rd
|Wooster
|5020 Tiedeman Rd
|Brooklyn
|239 Midway Blvd
|Elyria
|3011 Westgate Mall
|Fairview Park
|235 Lincoln Way W
|Massillon
|26774 Lorain Rd
|North Olmstead
|1830 E Main St
|Ashland