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Sweepstakes & Promotions

Scratch daily for a chance to win tickets to a Browns home game

Deadline to enter is Dec. 20

Oct 21, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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ClevelandBrowns.com
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Scratch now for a chance to instantly win a $40 Fanatics gift card. Plus, fans will also be entered for the chance to win the grand prize drawing for two (2) club tickets to a Browns home game this season.

Deadline to enter is Dec. 20. Click here!

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