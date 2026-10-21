Scratch daily for a chance to win tickets to a Browns home game

Scratch now for a chance to instantly win a $40 Fanatics gift card. Plus, fans will also be entered for the chance to win the grand prize drawing for two (2) club tickets to a Browns home game this season.
Deadline to enter is Dec. 20. Click here!
Scratch now for a chance to instantly win a $40 Fanatics gift card. Plus, fans will also be entered for the chance to win the grand prize drawing for two (2) club tickets to a Browns home game this season.
Deadline to enter is Dec. 20. Click here!
Deadline to enter is Jan. 10, 2027
Set your numbers ahead of each Browns' game during the 2026 season
Deadline to enter is Dec. 13
Join Sept. 8 for the free event to gear up for the 2026 season
Deadline to submit a nomination is Dec. 31