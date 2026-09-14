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Sweepstakes & Promotions

Enter for a chance to compete in the Football Faceoff

Deadline to enter is Nov. 8

Sep 14, 2026 at 09:34 AM
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ClevelandBrowns.com
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Think you have what it takes to compete? Enter Bud Light's Football Faceoff Sweepstakes for your chance to battle your way toward Las Vegas — and one step closer to the Super Bowl.

Winners will earn a spot in the semifinals at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on Nov. 21. The top two finishers advance to the Regional Finals, where they will compete live during the Browns vs. Raiders game at Huntington Bank Field on Nov. 29.

The competition doesn't stop there — the Regional Finals winner heads to Las Vegas to compete in the next round of Bud Light's Football Faceoff, with a shot at winning a trip to the Super Bowl.

Deadline to enter is Nov. 8 for a chance to compete. Click here to enter!

And check out locations below for a chance to practice and enter!

DateTimeLocationAddressCity
Sunday, September 2012-3 p.m.Local Bar14751 Pearl Rd.Strongsville
Sunday, September 2012-3 p.m.Game On North Olmsted24108 Lorain Rd.North Olmsted
Sunday, September 2712-3 p.m.Panini's Twinsburg8870 Darrow Rd. Unit F 101Twinsburg
Sunday, September 2712-3 p.m.Basement at the Lakes3420 Manchester Rd.Akron
Thursday, October 14:30-7:30 p.m.Welcome to the Farm1054 Old River Rd.Cleveland
Thursday, October 16-9 p.m.Around the Corner18616 Detroit Ave.Lakewood
Thursday, October 86-8 p.m.Grindstone826-28 Front St.Berea
Sunday, October 1112-3 p.m.Third Place3314 Warren Rd.Cleveland
Sunday, October 1112-3 p.m.Brew Garden16555 Southpark Center Dr.Strongsville
Thursday, October 156-8 p.m.Grayton Road Tavern4760 Grayton Rd.Cleveland
Sunday, October 1812-3 p.m.Firehouse Grille Tallmadge10 Tallmadge CirTallmadge
Sunday, October 1812-3 p.m.On Tap Medina2736 Medina Rd. unit 116Medina
Sunday, October 2512-3 p.m.Chuggers Bar & Grille9244 Market Square Dr.Streetsboro
Sunday, October 2512-3 p.m.Jerzee's Sports Grille10109 E Turkeyfoot Lake Rd.Akron
Thursday, October 296-8 p.m.Panini's Brunswick3520 Center Rd.Brunswick
Sunday, November 112-3 p.m.Wing Warehouse Brimfield4112 State Route 43Kent
Sunday, November 112-3 p.m.Basement Bar and Grill740 Munroe Falls Ave.Cuyahoga Falls
Sunday, November 112-2 p.m.Buffalo Wild Wings235 Lincoln WayMassilon

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