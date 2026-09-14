Enter for a chance to compete in the Football Faceoff

Think you have what it takes to compete? Enter Bud Light's Football Faceoff Sweepstakes for your chance to battle your way toward Las Vegas — and one step closer to the Super Bowl.
Winners will earn a spot in the semifinals at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on Nov. 21. The top two finishers advance to the Regional Finals, where they will compete live during the Browns vs. Raiders game at Huntington Bank Field on Nov. 29.
The competition doesn't stop there — the Regional Finals winner heads to Las Vegas to compete in the next round of Bud Light's Football Faceoff, with a shot at winning a trip to the Super Bowl.
Deadline to enter is Nov. 8 for a chance to compete. Click here to enter!
And check out locations below for a chance to practice and enter!
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Address
|City
|Sunday, September 20
|12-3 p.m.
|Local Bar
|14751 Pearl Rd.
|Strongsville
|Sunday, September 20
|12-3 p.m.
|Game On North Olmsted
|24108 Lorain Rd.
|North Olmsted
|Sunday, September 27
|12-3 p.m.
|Panini's Twinsburg
|8870 Darrow Rd. Unit F 101
|Twinsburg
|Sunday, September 27
|12-3 p.m.
|Basement at the Lakes
|3420 Manchester Rd.
|Akron
|Thursday, October 1
|4:30-7:30 p.m.
|Welcome to the Farm
|1054 Old River Rd.
|Cleveland
|Thursday, October 1
|6-9 p.m.
|Around the Corner
|18616 Detroit Ave.
|Lakewood
|Thursday, October 8
|6-8 p.m.
|Grindstone
|826-28 Front St.
|Berea
|Sunday, October 11
|12-3 p.m.
|Third Place
|3314 Warren Rd.
|Cleveland
|Sunday, October 11
|12-3 p.m.
|Brew Garden
|16555 Southpark Center Dr.
|Strongsville
|Thursday, October 15
|6-8 p.m.
|Grayton Road Tavern
|4760 Grayton Rd.
|Cleveland
|Sunday, October 18
|12-3 p.m.
|Firehouse Grille Tallmadge
|10 Tallmadge Cir
|Tallmadge
|Sunday, October 18
|12-3 p.m.
|On Tap Medina
|2736 Medina Rd. unit 116
|Medina
|Sunday, October 25
|12-3 p.m.
|Chuggers Bar & Grille
|9244 Market Square Dr.
|Streetsboro
|Sunday, October 25
|12-3 p.m.
|Jerzee's Sports Grille
|10109 E Turkeyfoot Lake Rd.
|Akron
|Thursday, October 29
|6-8 p.m.
|Panini's Brunswick
|3520 Center Rd.
|Brunswick
|Sunday, November 1
|12-3 p.m.
|Wing Warehouse Brimfield
|4112 State Route 43
|Kent
|Sunday, November 1
|12-3 p.m.
|Basement Bar and Grill
|740 Munroe Falls Ave.
|Cuyahoga Falls
|Sunday, November 1
|12-2 p.m.
|Buffalo Wild Wings
|235 Lincoln Way
|Massilon