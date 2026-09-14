Enter for a chance to compete in the Football Faceoff

Think you have what it takes to compete? Enter Bud Light's Football Faceoff Sweepstakes for your chance to battle your way toward Las Vegas — and one step closer to the Super Bowl.

Winners will earn a spot in the semifinals at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on Nov. 21. The top two finishers advance to the Regional Finals, where they will compete live during the Browns vs. Raiders game at Huntington Bank Field on Nov. 29.

The competition doesn't stop there — the Regional Finals winner heads to Las Vegas to compete in the next round of Bud Light's Football Faceoff, with a shot at winning a trip to the Super Bowl.

Deadline to enter is Nov. 8 for a chance to compete. Click here to enter!