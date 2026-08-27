Nominate a local business for a chance to win a Browns sponsorship

Cleveland has deep roots in entrepreneurship, with 40,000 fans themselves being owners of local businesses. Year in and year out, these businesses put in the hard work and effort to create the Cleveland we know today. Together with Minutemen and the Cleveland Browns, we're committed to creating opportunities for local businesses on Ohio's biggest stage, driving economic growth, and fostering a stronger community.
Nominate a local business for their chance to win a Browns sponsorship package. Each month one local business will be recognized and featured across the Browns digital and media platforms, providing them and their business added exposure and a boost to their brand.
Deadline to submit a nomination is Thursday, Dec. 31. Click here to nominate a local business!