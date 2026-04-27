Enter to win a VIP experience at Browns Training Camp

Ohio 529 CollegeAdvantage and the Cleveland Browns are giving away a $5,000 college savings award, helping them jumpstart their or their child's college savings and set the stage for a successful future. This lucky Browns fan will also receive four tickets to a VIP experience at the Browns Training Camp, including a mascot meet-and-greet and a piece of autographed memorabilia by a Browns player.
The $5,000 college savings award can start or be added to a CollegeAdvantage Direct 529 Plan, to pay for a child's or grandchild's college and career training after high school. Adults can even use it for their own education or to pay off their student loan.
The deadline to apply is May 29. Click here to enter!