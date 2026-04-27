Enter to win a VIP experience at Browns Training Camp

Ohio 529 CollegeAdvantage and the Cleveland Browns are giving away a $5,000 college savings award, helping them jumpstart their or their child's college savings and set the stage for a successful future. This lucky Browns fan will also receive four tickets to a VIP experience at the Browns Training Camp, including a mascot meet-and-greet and a piece of autographed memorabilia by a Browns player.

The $5,000 college savings award can start or be added to a CollegeAdvantage Direct 529 Plan, to pay for a child's or grandchild's college and career training after high school. Adults can even use it for their own education or to pay off their student loan.