Enter for a chance to win Browns VIP experiences

Enter for a chance to win exclusive Browns VIP experiences, courtesy of the Dedicated Dawgs Sweepstakes presented by CrossCountry Mortgage.
Throughout the season, winners will be selected for once-in-a-lifetime Browns experiences, including the following:
- Behind-the-scenes tour of CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
- VIP Training Camp experience
- Media for the Day
- Have dinner on the terrace at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
- Sit in on a Cleveland Browns Daily Show
- Lunch with Coach Monken
- Host a party in the team meeting room
- Equipment room VIP experience
- Golf simulator experience
Plus, one grand prize winner will receiver $25,000. Enter by Feb. 15, 2027 for your chance to win. Click here!