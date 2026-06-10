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Enter for a chance to win Browns VIP experiences

Deadline to enter is Feb. 15, 2027

Jun 10, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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ClevelandBrowns.com
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Enter for a chance to win exclusive Browns VIP experiences, courtesy of the Dedicated Dawgs Sweepstakes presented by CrossCountry Mortgage.

Throughout the season, winners will be selected for once-in-a-lifetime Browns experiences, including the following:

  • Behind-the-scenes tour of CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
  • VIP Training Camp experience
  • Media for the Day
  • Have dinner on the terrace at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
  • Sit in on a Cleveland Browns Daily Show
  • Lunch with Coach Monken
  • Host a party in the team meeting room
  • Equipment room VIP experience
  • Golf simulator experience

Plus, one grand prize winner will receiver $25,000. Enter by Feb. 15, 2027 for your chance to win. Click here!

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