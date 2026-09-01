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Browns Kickoff Tailgate returns for 3rd consecutive year ahead of 2026 season

Join Sept. 8 for the free event to gear up for the 2026 season

Sep 01, 2026 at 08:47 AM
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ClevelandBrowns.com
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The Browns Kickoff Tailgate is back for a third year in a row!

Set to take place on Tuesday, Sept. 8 from 4:30-6 PM at Meijer in Bainbridge Township, fans can enjoy tailgate games, hangout with team mascot CHOMPS, interact with a Browns player and check out fantastic products from Browns' partners to gear up for the 2026 season. Best of all, this event is free and no ticket is needed to attend. We can't wait to see you there!

Tuesday, September 8th

When: 4:30–6:00 P.M.
Where: Meijer, 7300 Aurora Road, Aurora, OH 44202

Learn more here > https://www.clevelandbrowns.com/fans/kickoff-tailgate

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