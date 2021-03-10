Sign up for the all-virtual Cleveland Browns 2021 High School Showcase

The NFL has adapted its annual Combine to adhere to COVID-19 protocols, and the Browns are doing the same with their annual High School Showcase.

As part of the team's commitment to youth and high school football through Browns Give Back, the Browns will once again host their annual High School Showcase, in association with Xenith. The event will be virtual but still will give high school athletes (9th-12th grade) from across the country the opportunity to be evaluated by Division II, III, NAIA, and Junior Colleges in the Ohio, New York, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Tennessee, Illinois, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky regions.

"Especially given necessary changes to the high school sports experience and recruiting process during the past year, we believed it was more important than ever to provide athletes an opportunity to participate in the Browns High School Showcase in 2021," said Director of Youth Football Darrell Taylor. "We are excited to offer this new virtual platform as we continue to promote football participation in our region, as well as the ability to expand it to more athletes beyond Northeast Ohio."

The Browns are launching a platform for prospects to upload footage of themselves participating in various drills – including the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, shuttle run, bench press and more – that will be made available to participating colleges. Athletes can post their submissions to the portal from March 15-April 16.

Members of the Browns coaching staff – assistant strength and conditioning/sports science coach Josh Christovich, assistant defensive backs coach Brandon Lynch and tight ends coach Drew Petzing– will provide video vignettes filled with tips and encouragement to each participant.