Sign up for the all-virtual Cleveland Browns 2021 High School Showcase

High school athletes from across the country will have the opportunity to be evaluated by Division II, III, NAIA, and Junior Colleges in Ohio, New York, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Tennessee, Illinois, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Kentucky regions

Mar 10, 2021 at 02:47 PM
The NFL has adapted its annual Combine to adhere to COVID-19 protocols, and the Browns are doing the same with their annual High School Showcase.

As part of the team's commitment to youth and high school football through Browns Give Back, the Browns will once again host their annual High School Showcase, in association with Xenith. The event will be virtual but still will give high school athletes (9th-12th grade) from across the country the opportunity to be evaluated by Division II, III, NAIA, and Junior Colleges in the Ohio, New York, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Tennessee, Illinois, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky regions.

"Especially given necessary changes to the high school sports experience and recruiting process during the past year, we believed it was more important than ever to provide athletes an opportunity to participate in the Browns High School Showcase in 2021," said Director of Youth Football Darrell Taylor. "We are excited to offer this new virtual platform as we continue to promote football participation in our region, as well as the ability to expand it to more athletes beyond Northeast Ohio."

The Browns are launching a platform for prospects to upload footage of themselves participating in various drills – including the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, shuttle run, bench press and more – that will be made available to participating colleges. Athletes can post their submissions to the portal from March 15-April 16. 

Members of the Browns coaching staff – assistant strength and conditioning/sports science coach Josh Christovich, assistant defensive backs coach Brandon Lynch and tight ends coach Drew Petzing– will provide video vignettes filled with tips and encouragement to each participant.

Because of the virtual format, the Browns 2021 High School Showcase, which is typically only available to Northeast Ohio high school students. will allow athletes from across the country to participate. In a typical year, more than 200 high school athletes gather in the team's field house for the Browns Youth Football event, joined by Browns alumni and scouting and coaching personnel from various local colleges. 

Interested? Sign up here and start recording your videos.

