Sign up for the Cleveland Browns PLAY 60 Fitness Challenge!

Nov 24, 2020 at 09:01 AM
Through the Play 60 movement, we have worked with schools and community organizations to keep kids active through our Jr. Browns Physical Education program, reaching thousands of boys and girls who want to be active. This year, we have all been challenged due to the ongoing pandemic. Many individuals have been unable to get their normal physical activity or have been limited with areas to move around. To continue providing you with opportunities to have fun and stay active, we have developed a new Play 60 opportunity for all to enjoy.  

We are launching a free, four-week fitness program, and we hope you will take the Cleveland Browns Play 60 Fitness Challenge in association with University Hospitals. The Browns will share with your school weekly fitness challenge videos, led by Browns alumni Jason Trusnik to share with students and faculty. Your school can participate in the weekly fitness challenges during your physical education in-person or online classes, or however you see fit!  

Don't miss your chance to sign up for the FREE Cleveland Browns Play 60 Fitness Challenge. 

Sign up here

Below is a sample of what you can look forward to…

Weekly Fitness Challenges

Active Dynamic Warmup

  • Week 1: 8 min. AMRAP (as many reps as possible) exercise (Air squat (10 reps), pushup (5-10 reps), Reverse lunge (5 per leg)
  • Week 2: Take a 15 min. walk, jog or run outside
  • Week 3: 8 min. AMRAP exercise (Sit ups (10 reps), Pushups (10 reps), Plank (20 sec), High Knees (15 reps))
  • Week 4: 8 min. AMRAP exercise (Jumping jacks (10 reps), Mountain climbers (10 reps), Seal jacks (10 reps), Squat jumps (10 reps))

*Recorded videos will be provided weekly 

Registration is NOW open. Fitness Challenge begins Monday, Nov. 30.

Each week:

Share your activity on Facebook, Twitter using #BrownsPlay60 (School Name)

Overall winning schools/classrooms receives:

1st Place: $5,000 in Play60 fitness equipment, plus a FUTP60 flag football kit

2nd Place: $2,500 in Play60 fitness equipment and a FUTP60 flag football kit

3rd Place: $1,000 in Play60 fitness equipment and a FUTP60 flag football kit

Individual participation winners will be chosen each week for posting @BrownsYouthFB, @FUTP60, @BrownsGiveBack and @UHhospitals

Each school that signs up will receive a Play 60 Fitness Challenge school banner. 

Winner Teacher/Instructor Receives:

  • Custom Cleveland Browns jersey

Our mission is to empower youth to be the most physically active and healthy. PLAY 60 is the league's youth health and wellness campaign that encourages kids to get physically active for at least 60 minutes a day.

