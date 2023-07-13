Sione Takitaki eager to carve 'big comeback' after recovery from ACL injury

As training camp draws near, Sione Takitaki, a seasoned fifth-year linebacker, is pleased to see his recovery from a season-ending knee injury in 2022 has advanced smoothly and is feeling optimistic about a powerful comeback.

"I am excited," Takitaki said to Jason Gibbs on an episode of Best Podcast Available. "The rehab process has been going well. I like where I am at. Just been rehabbing a ton and just trying to get back to physical form. I like where I am and feel we can make a big comeback. I am ready to help anywhere I can."

Takitaki had been a promising player on the defense until he tore his ACL against the Houston Texans on Dec. 4. Before the setback, he achieved a career-high 71 tackles and had seen a higher volume of snaps in the defense due to other injuries at the position.

"This was the biggest injury of my career, so it will be the biggest test, but I am ready for it," Takitaki said.

New defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will be Takitaki's third DC in five years. Takitaki mentions he loves the leadership Schwartz brings to the team and likes the perks of being an LB in his defense.