Social media reacts to passing of Jim Brown

The world is mourning the passing of Browns legend Jim Brown, who passed away at the age of 87 and left behind one of the biggest legacies in the history of professional sports.
Here are the reactions about Brown's death from social media.
We are heartbroken by the passing of the legendary Jim Brown.— NFL (@NFL) May 19, 2023
One of the greatest players in NFL history, a true pioneer and activist. Jim Brown’s legacy will live on forever. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/byBcZ0c7KG
The greatest RB ever. RIP Jim Brown. pic.twitter.com/ra8ImDj4ZL— ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 19, 2023
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is saddened to share the news that the Class of 1971’s Jim Brown has passed away at age 87. #HOFForever— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) May 19, 2023
More Info: https://t.co/njbOeWAnbd pic.twitter.com/ApxsWl2fjH
"He's one of the most important athletes and cultural figures in American history."— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) May 19, 2023
Rest in peace Jim Brown, an ultimate sports trailblazer.pic.twitter.com/yUx8cXP5nD
Legendary RB Jim Brown has passed away, his wife Monique Brown announced. pic.twitter.com/hOZD3W3hjW— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 19, 2023
Jim Brown — a Hall-of-Fame running back, a civil rights advocate, an actor, and one of the most impactful and influential players in NFL history — died at the age of 87, his wife Monique announced on Instagram.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 19, 2023
Jim Brown, a three-time MVP and widely regarded as one of the greatest players in NFL history, has died at the age of 87, his wife Monique confirmed in a statement on Instagram.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 19, 2023
RIP to an all-time great. pic.twitter.com/LC9s9oQ49W
Executive Director @demauricesmith's statement on the passing of Jim Brown. 💔 pic.twitter.com/OnT4ixrvuh— NFLPA (@NFLPA) May 19, 2023
My heart aches at this very moment after hearing of the passing of Jim Brown.— Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) May 19, 2023
He is and was a true legend in sports and in the community using his platform to help others.
Thanks King 🖤🕊️ pic.twitter.com/BBrvJdXiTr
You can't underestimate the impact #JimBrown had on the @NFL. He will be greatly missed.— Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) May 19, 2023
Additionally, his generosity and friendship with my family is a gift that we will always treasure.
Our thoughts & prayers are with the Brown Family & @Browns fans at this time. https://t.co/6KbzGhQwoL pic.twitter.com/mTObQPXsnO
Today, we lost a true legend. May Jim Brown, my @ProFootballHOF brother, rest in peace and power. pic.twitter.com/E1TSztpjga— Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) May 19, 2023
There isn’t a man who played running back in the NFL who didn’t see Jim Brown as an iconic legend on and off the field. Rest easy, my brother. https://t.co/j7GQgHkT0f— Tony Dorsett (@Tony_Dorsett) May 19, 2023
Maybe the greatest football player ever. Certainly the most impactful athlete of all time.— Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) May 19, 2023
RIP the legend Jim Brown https://t.co/jxa3GhqlFD
Rest In Peace To My Great Friend @JimBrownNFL32 Words Cannot Describe The Amount Of Respect I Have For You. The Whole @Browns Community And I Love You So Much ❤️ #UMatter https://t.co/3URfD2xZr5 pic.twitter.com/GzLXKAZ4M8— Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) May 19, 2023
This LeBron and Jim Brown moment will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/F7CWxZrECt— ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 19, 2023
I was too young to remember Jim Brown’s playing days, but I knew his legacy. One of the greatest football players ever, he was also an actor and activist – speaking out on civil rights, and pushing other Black athletes to do the same. Our thoughts are with Jim’s wife Monique, his…— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 19, 2023
A legend and a leader.— New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 19, 2023
We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of @NFL great Jim Brown. pic.twitter.com/lHizxBzDw9
"His impact on this game and the NFL community cannot be understated. I will miss my friend."— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 19, 2023
Ozzie Newsome and the Baltimore Ravens share our condolences after the passing of NFL legend Jim Brown. pic.twitter.com/Y9WwIi5Utn
Legend.— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 19, 2023
Our thoughts are with Jim Brown’s family and everyone who has been impacted by his legacy. pic.twitter.com/neW6ntaTtt
The Raiders Family mourns the passing of Jim Brown. pic.twitter.com/bFKhZPEN91— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 19, 2023
We stand with Cleveland in honoring a @Browns football legend and community activist, Jim Brown. ❤️🧡 pic.twitter.com/4tSKSLx4W7— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) May 19, 2023
Jim Brown was a true sports icon in the city of Cleveland.❤️💛— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 19, 2023
His social impact and looming presence both on and off the field will live through eternity. We offer our deepest condolences to the Brown family and the @Browns. pic.twitter.com/iho9SkKGDO
We send our condolences to the family and loved ones of Jim Brown. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/iF6md3mtib— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 19, 2023
An absolute legend.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 19, 2023
Rest in Peace Jim Brown.
🙏🏼
Rest in peace, JIM BROWN. THE greatest ever. ❤️🙏🏈 pic.twitter.com/IkBN3wMKB5— Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 19, 2023
Just saw the news about Jim Brown passing away. After my pops passed, Jim became an important father figure in my life. He was always there for me. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. 🐐 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/dlAIKTTBf3— Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) May 19, 2023