32 facts about 32: The numbers that defined Jim Brown

· Born James Nathaniel Brown in St. Simons Island, Ga. on February 17, 1936.

· Cleveland's No. 1 draft choice (sixth overall) in 1957.

· Despite playing just 118 games, he still ranks among the NFL all-time leading RBs in rushing average (third), rushing touchdowns (sixth) and rushing yards (11th).

· Led the NFL in rushing during eight of his nine seasons.

· Led the league in touchdowns five seasons.

· A statue of his likeness was unveiled outside the southeast corner of Cleveland Browns Stadium in 2016.

· Founded the Amer-I-Can Program in 1988. The program works in schools, prisons and communities across the country.

· Member of the NFL 50th Anniversary All-Time Team, 75th Anniversary All-Time Team and 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

· Named to the NFL's 1960s All-Decade Team.

· Helped the Browns to three NFL Championship games, including capturing the title in 1964.

· Attended Manhasset High School in Manhasset and earned 13 varsity letters in five sports: football, lacrosse, baseball, basketball and track.

· Enshrined in the NFL Hall of Fame in 1971.

· Enshrined in the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 1984.

· Enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame in 1995.

· No other Browns player has worn his legendary No. 32 since his retirement in 1965.

· Selected to nine consecutive Pro Bowls.

· Three-time NFL MVP (1957, 1958 and 1965), the only non-QB in NFL history to win the award three times.

· Named NFL Rookie of the Year in 1957.

· First player in NFL history to eclipse 10,000 career rushing yards.

· Rushed for 12,312 yards on 2,359 career carries in 118 games.

· When he retired he held the NFL record for rushing attempts, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

· Inducted into the Cleveland Browns Ring of Honor.

· Syracuse retired his No. 44.

· Multisport athlete at Syracuse as he also participated in basketball, track and lacrosse.

· As an actor, appeared in films ranging from 1964-2014.

· While at Syracuse, earned All-American honors in football and lacrosse and was one of the basketball team's top scorers.

· Only player in NFL history to average more than 100 rushing yards per game.

· Still Cleveland Browns record holder in numerous categories including career rushing yards (12,321), career rushing touchdowns (106), most total touchdowns (126), most total touchdowns in a season (21 in 1965), rushing yards in a season (1,886 in 1963), rushing touchdowns in a season (17 in 1958 and 1965), rushing average for a season (6.40 in 1963) and most rushing touchdowns in a game (five at the Baltimore Colts on Nov. 1, 1959).

· Never missed a game in any of his nine NFL seasons.

· In February 2023, the NFL announced it had renamed its league rushing title as The Jim Brown Award.