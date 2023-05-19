32 facts about 32: The numbers that defined Jim Brown

· Born James Nathaniel Brown in St. Simons Island, Ga. on February 17, 1936.
· Cleveland's No. 1 draft choice (sixth overall) in 1957.
· Despite playing just 118 games, he still ranks among the NFL all-time leading RBs in rushing average (third), rushing touchdowns (sixth) and rushing yards (11th).
· Led the NFL in rushing during eight of his nine seasons.
· Led the league in touchdowns five seasons.
· A statue of his likeness was unveiled outside the southeast corner of Cleveland Browns Stadium in 2016.
· Founded the Amer-I-Can Program in 1988. The program works in schools, prisons and communities across the country.
· Member of the NFL 50th Anniversary All-Time Team, 75th Anniversary All-Time Team and 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.
· Named to the NFL's 1960s All-Decade Team.
· Helped the Browns to three NFL Championship games, including capturing the title in 1964.
· Attended Manhasset High School in Manhasset and earned 13 varsity letters in five sports: football, lacrosse, baseball, basketball and track.
· Enshrined in the NFL Hall of Fame in 1971.
· Enshrined in the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 1984.
· Enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame in 1995.
· No other Browns player has worn his legendary No. 32 since his retirement in 1965.
· Selected to nine consecutive Pro Bowls.
· Three-time NFL MVP (1957, 1958 and 1965), the only non-QB in NFL history to win the award three times.
· Named NFL Rookie of the Year in 1957.
· First player in NFL history to eclipse 10,000 career rushing yards.
· Rushed for 12,312 yards on 2,359 career carries in 118 games.
· When he retired he held the NFL record for rushing attempts, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.
· Inducted into the Cleveland Browns Ring of Honor.
· Syracuse retired his No. 44.
· Multisport athlete at Syracuse as he also participated in basketball, track and lacrosse.
· As an actor, appeared in films ranging from 1964-2014.
· While at Syracuse, earned All-American honors in football and lacrosse and was one of the basketball team's top scorers.
· Only player in NFL history to average more than 100 rushing yards per game.
· Still Cleveland Browns record holder in numerous categories including career rushing yards (12,321), career rushing touchdowns (106), most total touchdowns (126), most total touchdowns in a season (21 in 1965), rushing yards in a season (1,886 in 1963), rushing touchdowns in a season (17 in 1958 and 1965), rushing average for a season (6.40 in 1963) and most rushing touchdowns in a game (five at the Baltimore Colts on Nov. 1, 1959).
· Never missed a game in any of his nine NFL seasons.
· In February 2023, the NFL announced it had renamed its league rushing title as The Jim Brown Award.
· His final season, he led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,544. The total was 677 more yards than runner-up Gale Sayers.