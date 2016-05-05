Social Spotlight: Browns out in full force at Cavs historic win

The Cleveland Cavaliers made history Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Not only did the Cavs take a 2-0 series lead over the Hawks, but they also drained an unimaginable 25 threes – a new NBA record – en route to a 123-98 win.
In support of their fellow Cleveland franchise, the Browns were out in full force to watch the record-breaking game.
Coach Hue Jackson even hyped up the crowd during one of the breaks:
Quarterbacks Josh McCown, Robert Griffin III and Austin Davis, along with associate head coach – offense Pep Hamilton were in attendance.
Both of the Browns' Joes were in attendance, as noted by Joe Haden:
Browns rookie linebacker Joe Schobert also Tweeted out his support: