South Range Raiders vs. Struthers Wildcats Pregame Report

Sep 25, 2020 at 05:55 PM
South Range Raiders vs. Struthers Wildcats

Records: Raiders (4-0), Wildcats (2-2)
Head Coach: Dan Yeagley; John Bayuk
Date: Friday, September 25, 2020
Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Raiders Stadium, 11300 Columbiana-Canfield Rd., Canfield, OH 44406
Streaming live: YSN - pay per view (https://ysnlive.com/)

This week's Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat in association with Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) and Raising Cane's will feature the South Range Raiders and the Struthers Wildcats. 

The Raiders (4-0) are coming off a 52-20 league victory against Jefferson Area High School Falcons (Jefferson, OH). The Raiders offense was clicking on all cylinders last Friday night. The offense was led by senior quarterback Michael Patrone who racked up five touchdowns on 12 of 14 passes. Runningbacks Dylan Dominguez and Corey Penick both rushed for two touchdowns each to lead the Raiders rushing attack. The offense would score often and fast as they held a 49-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The defense, stout all night, would only allow 20 points to the 0-4 Falcons. The Raiders will look to build upon last week's complete game against the Struthers Wildcats at home Friday night.

The road team Struthers Wildcats (2-2) are coming off a 35-28 league loss to the McKinley Red Dragons (Niles, OH). The Wildcats would strike first in the contest and take the lead into halftime. At the half, the Wildcats led the Dragons 14-7. The back and forth would continue the rest of the night until the Red Dragons scored 14 unanswered points to put the game out of reach. The Wildcats would not quit as they scored their final touchdown with 3:45 left in the fourth quarter to make it 35-28 Red Dragons. The Wildcats are a tough team to beat, they have lost by 7 points in each of their road defeats. They are 0-2 on the road in 2020. They will look to pick up their first road victory tonight against the Raiders.

Good luck to both teams and stay tuned for the all new episode of "Browns Inside the Hudl".

Make sure to follow @BrownsYouthFB on Twitter for updates during the game.

