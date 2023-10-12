High School Game of the Week

Presented by

Southeast vs Rootstown square off in High School Game of the Week

Oct 12, 2023 at 12:49 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
HSGOTW 9 (3)

Friday's game between Southeast and Rootstown is this week's High School Game of the Week!  \

The winning team from each Game of the Week during the 10 weeks of the high school football regular season will receive $2,500 for their program.   

Here's everything you need to know if you're looking to see it live in person. 

WHO: Southeast (6-2), Rootstown (7-0)   

WHERE: 18423 Tallmadge Rd -- Ravenna, Ohio 44266 

WHEN: 7:00pm

THE COACHES: Pat Youel, Southeast & Chris Knopick, Rootstown 

Follow us on Twitter @BrownsYouthFB for live updates and scores. Make sure to check ClevelandBrowns.com after the game for photos, MVPs of the game and more.

Related Content

news

HSGOTW #8: Columbia defeats Clearview (20-13) 

Columbia was last week's High School Game of the Week winner 
news

Clearview vs Columbia square off in High School Game of the Week

news

HSGOTW #7: Canton McKinley defeats Uniontown Lake (29-22) 

Canton McKinley was last week's High School Game of the Week winner 
news

Canton McKinley vs Uniontown Lake square off in High School Game of the Week

news

HSGOTW #6: Mansfield Senior defeats Lexington (37-10) 

Mansfield Senior was this week's High School Game of the Week winner 
news

Browns Celebrate Play Football Month (August 2023)

This month-long celebration was filled with various clinics and events that recognized the efforts of youth athletes, coaches, officials, families and communities
news

Lexington vs Mansfield Senior square off in High School Game of the Week

news

HSGOTW #5: Massillon defeats St. Edward (15-13) 

Massillon was this week's High School Game of the Week winner 
news

Massillon (Washington) vs St. Edward square off in High School Game of the Week

news

HSGOTW #4: Wadsworth defeats Twinsburg (35-24) 

Wadsworth was this week's High School Game of the Week winner 
news

Wadsworth vs Twinsburg square off in High School Game of the Week

Advertising