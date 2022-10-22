St. Edward vs. Archbishop Hoban square off in High School Game of the Week

Friday's game between St. Edward and Archbishop Hoban is this week's High School Game of the Week!

Here's everything you need to know if you're looking to see it live in person.

WHO: St. Edward (8-1), Archbishop Hoban (9-0)

WHERE: Lakewood Stadium 1816 Bunts Rd, Lakewood, OH 44107

WHEN: 7:00pm

THE COACHES: Tom Lombardo, St. Edward and Tim Tyrrell, Archbishop Hoban