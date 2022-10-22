High School Game of the Week

Presented by

St. Edward vs. Archbishop Hoban square off in High School Game of the Week

Oct 22, 2022 at 12:30 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
HSGOTW Returns (10)

Friday's game between St. Edward and Archbishop Hoban is this week's High School Game of the Week!

Here's everything you need to know if you're looking to see it live in person.

WHO: St. Edward (8-1), Archbishop Hoban (9-0)

WHERE: Lakewood Stadium 1816 Bunts Rd, Lakewood, OH 44107

WHEN: 7:00pm

THE COACHES: Tom Lombardo, St. Edward and Tim Tyrrell, Archbishop Hoban

Follow us on Twitter @BrownsYouthFB for live updates and scores. Make sure to check ClevelandBrowns.com after the game for photos, MVPs of the game and more.

Related Content

news

HSGOTW: St. Edward defeats Archbishop Hoban (41-20)

St. Edward is this week's winner of the High School Game of the Week

news

HSGOTW: Jackson (Massillon) defeats Canton Central Catholic (21-14))

Jackson (Massillon) is this week's winner of the High School Game of the Week

news

Jackson vs. Canton Central Catholic square off in High School Game of the Week

The battle at Robert Fife Stadium kicks off on October 14th at 7:00pm

news

HSGOTW: Shaker Heights defeats Lorain (34-16)

Kirtland was this week's winner of the High School Game of the Week

news

Shaker Heights vs. Lorain square off in High School Game of the Week

The battle at Shaker Heights Stadium kicks off on October 7th at 7:30pm

news

HSGOTW: Kirtland defeats Perry (36-16)

Kirtland was this week's winner of the High School Game of the Week

news

Kirtland vs. Perry square off in High School Game of the Week

The battle at Rogers Field kicks off on September 30th at 7:00pm

news

HSGOTW: Riverside defeats Mayfield (58-14)

Riverside was this week's winner of the High School Game of the Week

news

Mayfield vs. Riverside square off in High School Game of the Week

The battle Mayfield Municipal Stadium kicks off on September 23rd at 7:00pm

news

HSGOTW: Firelands defeats Oberlin (65-0)

Firelands was last week's winner of the High School Game of the Week

news

HSGOTW: Glenville defeats John Marshall (55-0)

Aurora is this week's winner of the High School Game of the Week

Advertising