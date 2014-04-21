News

St. Louis Rams considering drafting a quarterback?

Apr 21, 2014 at 02:28 AM
Sam Bradford

Some intriguing news dropped out of the sky Sunday evening from St. Louis, which could very well shake up the Cleveland Browns' draft strategy.

According to Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Rams are considering selecting a quarterback in next month's NFL draft.

Will it be with the second overall pick in the draft? Doubtful. More likely? The Rams' 13th selection.

It's becoming increasingly expected that two, or maybe all three of the Blake Bortles-Johnny Manziel-Teddy Bridgewater trio might trickle out of the top 10. This report could muddy the Browns' rumored draft strategy of waiting until their 26th pick to nab a quarterback

WARREN MOON NOT PARTICULARLY HIGH ON JOHNNY MANZIEL

Opinions about Johnny Manziel tend to be either rave reviews or skeptical outlooks. Group Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon into that latter category.

"I just think in the NFL, some of those [risks], he's going to have to take out of his game," Moon said last week on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "He just won't be able to get away with some of those things that he did in college football, especially taking on people, being as physical as he likes to play the game. I don't think you can do that in the NFL or you won't be available for your football team."

Moon later went on to say if he adjusted himself more as a pocket passer, he could have success.

It's easy to criticize Johnny Manziel's playing style. It's not easy to criticize how he dismantled Alabama's NFL-esque defense twice in his Texas A&M career.

The question marks about Manziel are ones that aren't earthshattering. And the positive traits should be turning more heads.

He probably has the best deep ball, arm strength and accuracy out of any prospect. His mental toughness on the big stage has proven time and time again.

As for the durability? The same thing was griped about Drew Brees and Russell Wilson. And many believe the character concerns were a wakeup call for Manziel in college, and that he won't have a hard time shielding distractions in the pros.

JOHN HARBAUGH HONORED AT MIAMI OF OHIO

He may wear the headsets of the rival, but Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh has Ohio ties.

On Friday, Harbaugh was inducted in Miami of Ohio's "Cradle of Coaches," a bronze statue gallery honoring coaching legends who played their college ball with the Redhawks.

Eight other coaches have been inducted into the "Cradle of Coaches" including Paul Brown and Bo Schembechler.

BRONCOS WELCOME BACK RYAN CLADY

The Broncos brought a rather injury-riddled roster into Super Bowl XLVIII. Perhaps no missing piece was bigger than their left tackle Ryan Clady.

Clady went down week two last season to a Lisfranc tear in his foot. It seemed as if Denver didn't missed a beat without their surefire Pro Bowler, but the Seahawks would beg to differ. The constant pressure in Peyton Manning's face was a large reason the Super Bowl XLVIII got out of hand.

Said Manning: "It's almost like Ryan Clady was a free-agent acquisition."

The Broncos begin Phase I of offseason workouts on Monday.

