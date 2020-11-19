State championship games feature 3 Cleveland Browns High School Football Coach of the Year finalists

Northeast Ohio will be well represented at this weekend's high school football state championship games in Massillon.

Starting with Friday's Division VII matchup between New Bremen and Warren John F. Kennedy and ending with New Middletown Springfield taking on Coldwater in the Division VI title game, each championship game will feature at least one school from Northeast Ohio.

Here's how the schedule for the weekend looks. Though the games were originally scheduled to be played in Columbus, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Thursday they would be moved to Massillon's Paul Brown Stadium in the wake of a stay-at-home advisory implemented in Franklin County.

Division VII

Friday, November 20, 1:15 p.m. - New Bremen (9-2) vs. *Warren John F. Kennedy (9-2)

Division II

Friday, November 20, 6:15 p.m. - *Massillon Washington (10-1) vs. *Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-0)

Division V

Saturday, November 21, 1:15 p.m. - *Kirtland (10-0) vs. Ironton (11-0)

Division III

Saturday, November 21, 6:15 p.m. - Columbus St. Francis DeSales (9-1) vs. *Chardon (11-0)

Division IV

Sunday, November 22, 12:15 p.m. - Van Wert (10-1) vs. *Mentor Lake Catholic (8-2)

Division VI

Sunday, November 22, 5:15 p.m. - *New Middletown Springfield (11-0) vs. Coldwater (11-0)

Three of the coaches leading teams in this weekend's games are finalists for Cleveland Browns High School Coach of the Year: Nate Moore (Massillon Washington), Marty Gibbons (Lake Catholic) and Sean Guerriero (Springfield New Middletown).

