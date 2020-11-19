State championship games feature 3 Cleveland Browns High School Football Coach of the Year finalists

Northeast Ohio will be well represented this weekend

Nov 19, 2020 at 02:10 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
2560x1440-HSGOTW-2020

Northeast Ohio will be well represented at this weekend's high school football state championship games in Massillon.

Starting with Friday's Division VII matchup between New Bremen and Warren John F. Kennedy and ending with New Middletown Springfield taking on Coldwater in the Division VI title game, each championship game will feature at least one school from Northeast Ohio.

Here's how the schedule for the weekend looks. Though the games were originally scheduled to be played in Columbus, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Thursday they would be moved to Massillon's Paul Brown Stadium in the wake of a stay-at-home advisory implemented in Franklin County.

Division VII

Friday, November 20, 1:15 p.m. - New Bremen (9-2) vs. *Warren John F. Kennedy (9-2)

Division II

Friday, November 20, 6:15 p.m. - *Massillon Washington (10-1) vs. *Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-0)

Division V

Saturday, November 21, 1:15 p.m. - *Kirtland (10-0) vs. Ironton (11-0)

Division III

Saturday, November 21, 6:15 p.m. - Columbus St. Francis DeSales (9-1) vs. *Chardon (11-0)

Division IV

Sunday, November 22, 12:15 p.m. - Van Wert (10-1) vs. *Mentor Lake Catholic (8-2) 

Division VI

Sunday, November 22, 5:15 p.m. - *New Middletown Springfield (11-0) vs. Coldwater (11-0)

Three of the coaches leading teams in this weekend's games are finalists for Cleveland Browns High School Coach of the Year: Nate Moore (Massillon Washington), Marty Gibbons (Lake Catholic) and Sean Guerriero (Springfield New Middletown).

ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL GAME OF THE WEEK

The Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week (HSGOTW) returns this fall for the eleventh consecutive year, with Ohio Cat as the program's presenting partner and Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) and Raising Cane's as the program's associate partners. Since the program began, nearly 8 million votes have been submitted across ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns official Twitter account for weekly match-ups!

Related Content

news

Browns provide $25,000 in grant funding to local youth football programs through Jr. Browns NEXT program

23 programs receive contributions ranging from $500-$2,500
news

Inside the Hudl: Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week Episode 7

news

Inside the Hudl: Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week Episode 6

news

Inside the Hudl: Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week Episode 5

news

Shaker Heights, Kirtland High Schools complete Build the Bridge Challenge, hold joint discussion with Browns players on improving racial equality

Players and coaches from both football programs teamed up to discuss how they can use their sport to create positive change
news

Nominate an Ohio high school to be entered for a chance to win $25,000 worth of new helmets!

The HELMETS program, presented by Meijer and in association with University Hospitals and Xenith, has issued nearly 2,200 helmets to eligible programs since 2017
news

Inside the Hudl: Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week Episode 3

news

Inside the Hudl: Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week Episode 2

news

Inside the Hudl: Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week Episode 1

news

High School Team of the Day: Warrensville Heights

Build the Bridge strives to foster the success of student-athletes through social-emotional, educational, and athletic advancement
news

Massillon Tigers vs. St. Edwards Eagles Pregame Report

Advertising