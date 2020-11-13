Statement from Cleveland Browns on player's positive COVID-19 test

Team will hold virtual meetings while facility is closed

Nov 13, 2020 at 09:30 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
081320_helmet

Statement from Cleveland Browns Spokesperson:

"Earlier this morning, the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player's test results have come back positive for COVID-19. The individual has immediately self-isolated and the Browns facility is closed this morning while contact tracing is being conducted. The team will continue to hold meetings remotely (part of the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocol) and will consult with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority.

Related Content

news

What the Texans are saying about the Browns

Cleveland is looking to come out of the bye week with a win
news

Jarvis Landry even more motivated to lead, produce after Odell Beckham Jr.'s season-ending injury

Landry is using the absence of his friend as extra motivation to finish a promising Browns season
news

Browns D prepares for several tricky matchups vs. Texans

The Browns have faced quality offenses all season, and that won't change Sunday
news

News & Notes: Wyatt Teller hopes short-term patience turns into long-term success

Browns RG has missed the past 3 games with a calf injury

Advertising