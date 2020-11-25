Statement from Cleveland Browns on player's positive COVID-19 test

"Early this morning, the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player has tested positive for COVID-19. The facility is closed and meetings will continue to take place remotely as part of the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocol while contact tracing is conducted to identify any potential high-risk close contacts. The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority."