Sugardale and Meijer team up to give away Browns Season Tickets to a lucky winner

Oct 10, 2022 at 09:00 AM
101022_Sugardale

Enter for a chance to compete to win Cleveland Browns season tickets for the 2023-24 season! Two winners will have the chance to compete in a football throwing contest during halftime on Nov. 27, 2022, at First Energy Stadium.

The First Prize winner of the throwing contest will receive season tickets for the 2023-24 Cleveland Browns season. The Second Prize winner of the throwing contest will receive a Sugardale, Meijer and Cleveland Browns Prize Pack containing Sugardale coupons, a $50 Gift Card to Meijer and a $50 Gift Card to the official Cleveland Browns Pro Shop located on the south side of FirstEnergy Stadium.

The campaign runs from Oct. 6 to No. 11.

To enter, visit here.

Participating Northeast Ohio Meijer locations:

Table inside Article
StoreMarketAddress
SanduskyCleveland4702 Milan Rd, Sandusky, OH 44870
StowCleveland4303 Kent Rd, Stow, OH 44224
AvonCleveland1810 Nagel Rd, Avon, OH 44011
MentorCleveland9200 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060
BrimfieldCleveland219 Tallmadge Rd, Kent, OH 44240
LorainCleveland5350 N Leavitt Rd, Lorain, OH 44053
BoardmanCleveland1400 Boardman-Canfield Rd, Boardman, OH 44512
Seven HillsCleveland7701 Broadview Rd, Seven Hills, OH 44131
BrunswickCleveland3800 Center Rd, Brunswick, OH 44212
CantonCleveland4934 Fulton Dr NW, Canton, OH 44718
SawmillColumbus6175 Sawmill Rd, Dublin, OH 43017
Hilliard-Rome RoadColumbus1661 Hilliard Rome Rd, Columbus, OH 43228
MarionColumbus2153 Marion-Mt Gilead Rd, Marion, OH 43302
Hamilton RoadColumbus5050 N Hamilton Rd, Columbus, OH 43230
OntarioColumbus1355 N Lexington-Springmill Rd, Ontario, OH 44906
Powell RoadColumbus8870 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center, OH 43035
Lancaster AreaColumbus2900 Columbus-Lancaster Rd NW, Lancaster, OH 43130
WestervilleColumbus100 Polaris Pkwy, Westerville, OH 43082
Grove CityColumbus2811 London Groveport Rd, Grove City, OH 43123
MarysvilleColumbus930 Colemans Crossing Blvd, Marysville, OH 43040
Canal WinchesterColumbus8300 Meijer Dr, Canal Winchester, OH 43110
DelawareColumbus1380 Sunbury Rd, Delaware, OH 43015
Alexis RoadToledo1500 E Alexis Rd, Toledo, OH 43612

