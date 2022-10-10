Sugardale and Meijer team up to give away Browns Season Tickets to a lucky winner

Enter for a chance to compete to win Cleveland Browns season tickets for the 2023-24 season! Two winners will have the chance to compete in a football throwing contest during halftime on Nov. 27, 2022, at First Energy Stadium.
The First Prize winner of the throwing contest will receive season tickets for the 2023-24 Cleveland Browns season. The Second Prize winner of the throwing contest will receive a Sugardale, Meijer and Cleveland Browns Prize Pack containing Sugardale coupons, a $50 Gift Card to Meijer and a $50 Gift Card to the official Cleveland Browns Pro Shop located on the south side of FirstEnergy Stadium.
The campaign runs from Oct. 6 to No. 11.
To enter, visit here.
Participating Northeast Ohio Meijer locations:
|Store
|Market
|Address
|Sandusky
|Cleveland
|4702 Milan Rd, Sandusky, OH 44870
|Stow
|Cleveland
|4303 Kent Rd, Stow, OH 44224
|Avon
|Cleveland
|1810 Nagel Rd, Avon, OH 44011
|Mentor
|Cleveland
|9200 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060
|Brimfield
|Cleveland
|219 Tallmadge Rd, Kent, OH 44240
|Lorain
|Cleveland
|5350 N Leavitt Rd, Lorain, OH 44053
|Boardman
|Cleveland
|1400 Boardman-Canfield Rd, Boardman, OH 44512
|Seven Hills
|Cleveland
|7701 Broadview Rd, Seven Hills, OH 44131
|Brunswick
|Cleveland
|3800 Center Rd, Brunswick, OH 44212
|Canton
|Cleveland
|4934 Fulton Dr NW, Canton, OH 44718
|Sawmill
|Columbus
|6175 Sawmill Rd, Dublin, OH 43017
|Hilliard-Rome Road
|Columbus
|1661 Hilliard Rome Rd, Columbus, OH 43228
|Marion
|Columbus
|2153 Marion-Mt Gilead Rd, Marion, OH 43302
|Hamilton Road
|Columbus
|5050 N Hamilton Rd, Columbus, OH 43230
|Ontario
|Columbus
|1355 N Lexington-Springmill Rd, Ontario, OH 44906
|Powell Road
|Columbus
|8870 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center, OH 43035
|Lancaster Area
|Columbus
|2900 Columbus-Lancaster Rd NW, Lancaster, OH 43130
|Westerville
|Columbus
|100 Polaris Pkwy, Westerville, OH 43082
|Grove City
|Columbus
|2811 London Groveport Rd, Grove City, OH 43123
|Marysville
|Columbus
|930 Colemans Crossing Blvd, Marysville, OH 43040
|Canal Winchester
|Columbus
|8300 Meijer Dr, Canal Winchester, OH 43110
|Delaware
|Columbus
|1380 Sunbury Rd, Delaware, OH 43015
|Alexis Road
|Toledo
|1500 E Alexis Rd, Toledo, OH 43612