Take the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge!

Start competing in challenges today to earn entries into monthly and Grand Prize drawings

Aug 19, 2021 at 09:20 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
UH_HF_ArticleImage_2560x1440_0702 (1)

Team up with University Hospitals and the Cleveland Browns for the Healthy Fan Challenge!

Fill out the registration form to enter the Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes. Once it's completed, you'll be prompted to link your Fitbit account to start competing in our challenges. And as you participate, you'll earn additional entries into our monthly and Grand Prize drawings.

Don't have a Fitbit? You can still track your activity to earn extra entries. Simply log in to this site and enter the steps and active minutes registered by your fitness tracker on the Healthy Fan dashboard. Participants can only submit steps and minutes once per day.

Enter here!

