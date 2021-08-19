Take the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge!

Team up with University Hospitals and the Cleveland Browns for the Healthy Fan Challenge!
Fill out the registration form to enter the Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes. Once it's completed, you'll be prompted to link your Fitbit account to start competing in our challenges. And as you participate, you'll earn additional entries into our monthly and Grand Prize drawings.
Don't have a Fitbit? You can still track your activity to earn extra entries. Simply log in to this site and enter the steps and active minutes registered by your fitness tracker on the Healthy Fan dashboard. Participants can only submit steps and minutes once per day.