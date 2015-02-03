Terrance West hitting the gym early and often

Follow Browns running back Terrance West on Instagram, and you'll get an all-access, behind-the-scenes pass into what his private life is like.
And so far this offseason, his schedule has been jam-packed with hitting the weight room.
West posted that he weighed 228 pounds when the NFL season ended with 13.7 percent body fat. He wasn't exactly proud of that number. To compare, Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch is listed at 215 pounds and Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray weighs 217 pounds.
West said on Instagram his goal is to enter next season weighing 215 pounds so he can be quicker and more nimble when hitting holes and juking defensive backs in the open field.
To shed the weight, cardio has been West's focus in recent weeks, specifically boxing. West spends hours at a recreation center near his hometown of Baltimore, using an array of punching techniques to strengthen his upper body, while also constantly moving his feet.
"I'm out here working, baby," West said in one of his videos. "I'm never trying to get off the field, man. This year is my year."
West showed enough in 2014 to believe he can be a building block for the Browns offense. His 673 rushing yards led Cleveland's rushing attack, which tallied 1,728 yards – the most by the franchise since 2009. His partner in the backfield, Isaiah Crowell, also certified himself as an NFL-caliber back during an uplifting rookie season.
Furthermore, offensive coordinator John DeFilippo reiterated the Browns will be lining up playmakers in different spots next season. If West loses weight and improves his speed, there is reason to believe he could become a much larger part of the passing game.
What the Browns know about West is that when he's motivated, he's proven he's hard to stop.
With anticipation building up to his first-ever NFL game, West gashed the Steelers for 100 yards on just 16 carries. In Week 17, when he returned to play in front of friends and family in Baltimore, West rumbled for 94 yards and a touchdown.
If the Browns get an eager, leaner and meaner West for OTAs in April, there will be even more excitement about the team's promising young backfield.