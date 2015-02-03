Terrance West hitting the gym early and often

West showed enough in 2014 to believe he can be a building block for the Browns offense. His 673 rushing yards led Cleveland's rushing attack, which tallied 1,728 yards – the most by the franchise since 2009. His partner in the backfield, Isaiah Crowell, also certified himself as an NFL-caliber back during an uplifting rookie season.

Furthermore, offensive coordinator John DeFilippo reiterated the Browns will be lining up playmakers in different spots next season. If West loses weight and improves his speed, there is reason to believe he could become a much larger part of the passing game.

What the Browns know about West is that when he's motivated, he's proven he's hard to stop.

With anticipation building up to his first-ever NFL game, West gashed the Steelers for 100 yards on just 16 carries. In Week 17, when he returned to play in front of friends and family in Baltimore, West rumbled for 94 yards and a touchdown.